Among Us chicken nugget from McDonald's BTS meals breaks internet, earns over $50k on eBay bidding

A chicken nugget found in a McDonald's BTS Combo Meal has gone viral for looking like an Among Us character, and currently has a bid for more than $51,000 on eBay.

On May 26th, McDonald's debuted the most-awaited BTS Combo Meal that includes a 10-piece Chicken McNugget with medium fries and a Coke. It also includes two brand new dipping sauces, sweet chili and cajun, which were inspired by recipes from South Korea.

BTS fans were ecstatic and McDonald's became a hotspot for the ARMY around the world.

Chicken Nugget shaped like Among Us character

The seller discovered the chicken nugget in a BTS Combo Meal which looks exactly like a crew member from the hit multiplayer game Among Us.

Among Us exploded in popularity in 2020, with influencers and streamers from all over the world fawning over the cute and easily-recognizable two-legged characters. People enjoyed guessing who the "imposter" was until late 2020, when the hype died down due to hacking speculations.

Chicken Nugget that looks like Among Us character breaks the internet (Image via Google)

Chicken Nugget bid on eBay

In quite the rare find, the seller decided to profit off the discovery by putting a bid up for it on eBay. However, much to their surprise, fans of both the game and BTS decided to go head-to-head in a bidding war, eventually raising the bid to more than $50,000.

The bid gets raised to more than $50,000 (Image via eBay)

The chicken nugget currently has 160 bids, with over 900 watchers. The bid ends on June 3rd. The chicken nugget will be delivered in a plastic food bag.

Fans of Among Us are curious to see who will win the bid for the chicken nugget and become the owner of this rare-find.

Edited by david.benjamin