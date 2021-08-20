Fabio Lanzoni net worth explored as 62-year old actor reveals he sleeps in hyperbaric chamber to avoid aging

Italian-American model and actor Fabio Lanzoni recently revealed that he sleeps in a hyperbaric chamber to avoid aging. The 62-year old is recognized for maintaining his evergreen looks and physical fitness.

In a recent interview with People Magazine, the romance novel cover model shared that sleeping in a hyperbaric chamber “reverses the aging process”. Fabio Lanzoni also mentioned that he is extremely careful about his diet.

He reportedly stays away from drugs, alcohol and sugary food to maintain his fitness. The model is also active at the gym and recently lost nearly 30 lbs.

Meanwhile, he has also continued his search for a suitable life partner and wants to have his own children:

"There is quantity, but I want quality. I still want to have kids."

According to the Mayo Clinic, hyperbaric oxygen therapy allows people to inhale the purest form of oxygen in a compact environment. The therapy reportedly helps heal several ailments, including critical wounds, carbon monoxide poisoning, anemia and difficult infections, among others.

The hyperbaric chamber reportedly has increased air pressure as compared to normal air pressure. This helps the lungs to take in purified oxygen under regular air pressure.

The hyperbaric oxygen therapy reportedly takes place for two to three hours but Fabio Lanzoni has not revealed how long he stays inside the chamber.

What is Fabio Lanzoni’s net worth?

Fabio Lanzoni is best known as a model for romantic novel covers but rose to prominence in 1980s and maintained his supremacy in the modeling industry through 1990s.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Fabio Lanzoni has an approximate net worth of $16 million. The majority of his earnings came from his many appearances on TV and films as well as numerous modeling gigs.

Lanzoni began his career in Italy after a photographer noticed him during a workout session. He then moved to New York to gain further exposure in the industry. He signed with Ford Agency to work as a fashion and catalog model.

The King of Romance started appearing in print ads for Gap and also did TV spots for Nintendo. Fabio Lanzoni went on to appear on the cover of more than 400 romance novels, skyrocketing to fame through the 80s and 90s.

His TV career began with a role in the syndicated TV series, Acapulco H.E.A.T.

He also appeared in the American soap opera, Bold and Beautiful. Lanzoni continued to guest star in several shows including Step by Step, Big Time Rush, Ned’s Declassified, The Suite Life on Deck, Spy Hard and Zoolander, among others.

Fabio Lanzoni was the host of the 2005 reality TV show, Mr. Romance. He was also part of Versace’s Mediterraneum fragrance campaign.

However, his most recognized commercial feature was the iconic I Can’t Believe It’s Not Butter campaign.

Lanzoni was later appointed as the spokesperson for the company. He landed spokesman roles for several other prominent brands including Geek Squad, Oral-B, Nationwide Insurance and the American Cancer Society.

His Oral B advertisement was featured in Times Square. Meanwhile, the Nationwide Insurance commercial gathered more than one million views during the Super Bowl, becoming the most watched commercial for the game.

In addition to earning a remarkable fortune from modeling, shows and commercials, Fabio Lanzoni also ventured into the music industry. He released the Fabio After Dark album in 1994.

Lanzoni also established a career in writing. He went on to write a series of historical romance novels with Eugena Riley like Pirate, Rogue, Champion, Viking and Comanche. He also wrote three other books with Wendy Corsi including Dangerous, Wild and Mysterious.

Fabio Lanzoni also earned some revenue from his own business ventures. He launched a clothing line at Walmart’s Sam’s Club division in 2003. He also established Healthy Planet Vitamins, a protein, glutamine and colostrum products selling brand, in 2008.

