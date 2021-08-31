How old is Piper Rockelle? Teen YouTuber responds after Pink levels "exploitation" allegations against her mother 

American pop singer Pink took to Twitter yesterday raising concerns about teenagers, including YouTuber Piper Rockelle, being sexualized on the internet and emphasized that it was important for the public to hold their parents responsible for the content being uploaded online. In the tweet, the Cover Me In Sunshine singer leveled allegations against Piper's mother as well.

Piper Rockelle is an American YouTuber who has also dabbled in acting. She is best known for her roles in the Mani and Chicken Girls web series. As she rose to fame, the 14-year-old content creator amassed over 8 million subscribers on YouTube. She often posts prank and challenge videos on her YouTube channel.

As Pink took to Twitter expressing her disappointment in parents, she said:

“How many kids like Piper Rockelle are being exploited by their parents? And at what point do the rest of us say … “this isn’t okay for a 13 yr old to be posing in a bikini whilst her MOTHER takes the photo?!?!”

Who is Piper Rockelle?

Before the Georgia-native took over social media, Piper Rockelle competed in pageants and took up several modeling gigs. Rockelle grew her online brand by uploading content on the video sharing platform. She has now amassed 4 million followers on Instagram.

The teenager addressed Pink’s concerns and told TODAY Parents:

“I don’t think Pink has ever seen one of my YouTube videos because if she did, she’d see it’s just my friends and me having fun and acting like ourselves. The content we make is the kind of stuff anyone can watch.”

Piper Rockelle also spoke about the swimsuit post on her Instagram which Pink flagged. She said:

“There’s nothing wrong with being in a bikini. Why do we shame people for that? Pictures of teenagers in bikinis having fun are not sexual. They’re only sexual if you view us that way.”

As the YouTuber responded to the allegations thrown by Pink, Piper Rockelle noted that Pink was only 14 years old when she joined girl group Basic Instinct. Rockelle exclaimed:

“Why was it OK for her to follow her dreams but not OK for me to follow mine?”

Piper Rockelle’s mother responds to Pink’s tweet:

In an interview with TODAY Parents, Rockelle’s mother Tiffany Rockelle showed support for her daughter. Tiffany said:

“Since Piper was a child, she has had a strong love of performing and she has always had a dream. So long as Piper wants to do this and it’s her passion, I’m here for her to follow that dream and protect her.”

As Piper Rockelle gets called out by the Just Like Fire singer, the former continues to promote her latest video on Instagram.

