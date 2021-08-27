 How did Pink's dad die? Singer pays heartfelt tribute to her father, Jim Moore 

American pop singer Pink took to Instagram yesterday announcing that her father had passed away while battling prostate cancer. The Cover Me In Sunshine singer revealed in July 2020 that her father Jim Moore was fighting cancer and was courageous during the tough times.

Pink had said:

“Just finished his second round of chemo for prostate cancer”

She continued:

“Here he is, my Dad, scared and in pain sitting with the love of his life, our Grace, and what’s he doing???? Smiling. Cracking jokes. Making everyone else feel better.”

The 41-year-old singer-songwriter applauded her father for keeping spirits high during his chemo treatments. She stated:

“He’s already back to his old tricks ten hours later, talking about napalm and snipers and viruses and blood puddles…. oh, Dad. How amazing it is to watch you whistle through Hell.”

Pink’s father Jim divorced her mother Judy Moore when she was a child. Her mother was known to be one of the most prominent actors in cinema.

Pink’s father stood as a proud parent while the singer took over world tours and stages. While speaking to the Philadelphia City Paper in 2000, Jim said:

“Nothing’s better than and wilder than seeing her do this. She said she was going to do it as a kid and she meant it.”

Pink’s father passes away after battling cancer

Pink, whose real name is Alecia Moore, announced the news of the Vietnam War veteran’s passing by sharing a throwback photo of the two together. She also posted a photo of her and Jim slow dancing when she was a child.

The Just Like Fire singer also posted a picture of herself and her father dancing at her wedding to Carey Hart in 2006.

Fans and friends took to Pink’s Instagram comment section, flooding it with condolence messages.

Author-friend Jen Pastiloff wrote:

“Worst pain love you.”

Actor Kerri Kennedy-Silver, who starred in Reno 911! wrote:

“I loved him so.”

Jim Moore is survived by his current wife, Grace Moore; children Jason Moore and Alecia Moore (Pink), and his four grandchildren, including Pink’s daughter and son.

