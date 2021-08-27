BUTTERTHEEREMIX goes viral ahead of release, all you need to know about Meghan Thee Stallion’s version of BTS song

Meghan Thee Stallion will release a remix version of BTS song Butter as planned, after a court ruled in her favor. On the eve of the release, fans were super excited to see two of their favorite acts come together for this song.

Meghan's remix song has garnered attention from fans who have shared their excitement and expectations on Twitter.

Multiple hashtags went viral and included #ButterRemixFtMegan, #BUTTERTHEEREMIXToday, among others. Just hours before the release, fans even came up with goals to ensure that the song would be successful.

Release date of Meghan Thee Stallion's remix of BTS song Butter

The song by Meghan Thee Stallion is slated to release on August 27, Friday at 12:00 am EST and 1:00 pm KST. Meghan announced the release date of the song on her Instagram account on August 25, a day after the court ruled in her favor.

Stallion has also shared fan art in the run up to the release of the remix. So far, BTS has not released any official statement about the remix.

Why was Meghan Thee Stallion stopped by her record label from releasing a remix of BTS song Butter?

Stallion's record label, 1501 Certified Entertainment, and CEO Carl Crawford have not released a statement regarding the petition filed by the artist. However, in a petition against her label, Stallion's legal representatives claimed that not allowing her to release the song will greatly hamper her growth as an individual up-and-coming artist.

In the petition, Stallion's representative had said about the release of the remixed BTS song, "The release of new music from Pete is vital to maintain her status as a relatively new but still up and coming artist.”

It further stressed, “Absent immediate help from the Court, Pete’s art will be impacted, the release of the song derailed, and Pete’s goodwill, reputation, and overall career will suffer detrimental, undesirable, and irreversible harm.”

Meanwhile, BTS was announced as Billboard's cover artist for the month of September. A limited edition Collector's box set of the group's cover, along with solo covers of RM, Suga, J-Hope, Jin, Jimin, V and Jungkook, is also being sold to fans, and pre-ordering for the same became available on August 26.

