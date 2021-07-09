Song of the Year trends as "BTS Permission to Dance" is set to break record for most-viewed video in 24 hours

BTS Permission to Dance was officially released at midnight KST on July 9th. The track is being labeled the "Song of the Year" by the BTS ARMY as it's a fun and heartwarming number.

BTS Permission to Dance featured all seven members of the band: RM, Suga, J-hope, Jin, Jimin, Taehyung, aka V, and Jungkook.

Just ten minutes after the song was released, it hit five million views and over 1.2 million likes. A few hours later, there were three million likes and around 21 million views. BTS's new song is now on track to beat the record that the band had set earlier.

The bandhold the record for the most views in the first 24 hours of a song for Butter. BTS Permission to Dance is the second title to be released from the Butter CD, and an instrumental version of the two tracks will also be released.

Here's what fans loved about BTS Permission to Dance

Fans are already terming the new release as the "Song of the Year." They especially love the cute choreography that will have everyone tapping their feet.

Many also noticed the brilliant spin performed by Jungkook in his stunning black outfit. One fan also revealed that the sign that the band used repeated during the choreography addressed people who were hearing impaired.

A fan shared that one of their cousins, hearing impaired, had said that the band was asking them to dance. It was just the kind of thing that brought BTS closer to its army, giving viewers and fans a warm, fuzzy feeling.

The steps are so cute 😭😭😭 I feel like the Song of the Year has been born ❤️❤️pic.twitter.com/USqSFxZ8Ol#PermissiontoDance — jiminshiiii⁷👉🧈👈 (@jmnprklv) July 9, 2021

SOTY



you’ve heard of “song of the year”



how about “spin of the year”



pic.twitter.com/cJ2BwfH89c — R8chel ⁷ 🧈🏖 HYUNJULY🍀 (@bangtanbangchan) July 9, 2021

Everything about this official mv is just so perfect 💜 SONG OF THE YEAR. #PermissiontoDance pic.twitter.com/gBouTKAKLm — Trisha (@TrishaVengal) July 9, 2021

Pleaseee 🥺🥺 Song of the Year indeed, My boys is so precious for this 😭 i love them so much pic.twitter.com/hKWPFLFVL1 — Bangtan⁷🍓 PTD🤠🕺 (@JeonKooKie1894) July 9, 2021

Bye La la la la la . Now Its Dy/Da na na na na Era

Aigo 😭 A I'm crying

Thank you BTS for bringing such a wonderful extraordinary MV #PermissiontoDance#PermissionToDanceToday

The way they included Purple balloon,Kids and POC 👑💜 Truely Song Of The Year pic.twitter.com/hsT2yOb2eM — JimiNi Hope (@NiharikaToT7) July 9, 2021

ok but this mv made us cry its so good and beautiful the sets, the vocals, outfits, and hair they nailed it so much they really work hard for this song can we all agree that permission to dance is already song of the year 😭💜#PermissiontoDance #PermissionToDanceGranted pic.twitter.com/5L6NGAdHIv — jeya⁷ 🌟 ᴾᵀᴰ (@sunnyztaee) July 9, 2021

They are looking so great...🤩

I LOVE IT 😖💜

It's like song of the year 2.0 version... I'M CRYING IN HAPPINESS😭💜

BTS is 7 💜#PermissiontoDance #방탄소년단#DanceWithMeJin pic.twitter.com/jTFXQ6IAhw — Guntae💚 (@guntaetae) July 9, 2021

this song made me just so happy and i loved ittt, literally no one can make me this happy, i just want to thank them for this, they did so well !! PTD IS THE SONG OF THE YEAR END OF DISCUSSION#PermissiontoDancepic.twitter.com/weTxY7KrYj — cowboy koo (@taechwiitaaa) July 9, 2021

SONG OF THE YEAR. idc idc IT SHOULD BEEEEEE pic.twitter.com/aVzVc5xozk — Nana #블루버스데이💙 (@carrotunnie) July 9, 2021

nooo it sounds so good?! i don’t know it just has everything for a perfect summer song and look how enjoyable taeyeon is 😭 WEEKEND SONG OF THE YEAR https://t.co/W0ijTB746f — chloe ☁️ (@ultsootaeng) July 3, 2021

This song has my heart. The way BTS are enjoying themselves makes me tear up. This song Is so wholesome and it's so fun to groove along with them. They are truly our homes and we love them so much. A huge congratulations for this song

Song of the year ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ji6gl1Hw8p — Vaishnavi (@Vaishnavii28) July 9, 2021

Fans also loved the inclusion of purple balloons and kids. Purple is the color of the band, the color that the fans associate with them. Man followers believe the video was inclusive because it had included people of color.

BTS Permission to Dance: The perfect summer number

The track was termed the perfect summer number, and the music video especially made fans extremely happy. One thing that fans loved about BTS and continued to is the touch of sincerity and empathy they add to each song.

Their albums, especially the Love Yourself series, brought BTS fans closer as a community. There are multiple accounts of fans who claimed BTS and their songs helped them through tough times, and this bond is also what makes the idol group special.

It is what pushed the BTS Army to do their best for their favorite idols. So the chances of BTS beating their record with BTS Permission to Dance are also high.

