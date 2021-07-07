"6 weeks, this is crazy": BTS' Jungkook sends fans into a frenzy after he returns to Weverse

BTS member Jungkook is back on the fan interaction app Weverse. The first message that he posted since his break was "6 weeks, it's crazy." This is in reference to the latest Billboard Top 100 chart that was released.

BTS track 'Butter' has topped the list yet again and this is their sixth consecutive week. The update on the app by Jungkook has left fans excited. Many spoke of how seeing the notification of Jungkook's update had them spill some happy tears.

Some excitement was also shared through popular memes and GIFs on Twitter. Just minutes later, BTS member Jungkook began to trend on Twitter. All his fans from the army were busy posting screenshots of his update to share the happy news that he had indeed returned.

Jungkook referred to how Butter topped Billboard Top Hot 100 for sixth consecutive week

BTS' recent track Butter featuring RM, Suga, J-hope, Jin, Jimin, V, and Jungkook reportedly drew 11 million U.S. streams. This is 11 percent less than last week. It also sold 153,600 copies, which includes downloads, cassette and vinyl combined.

This has increased by 20 per cent in comparison to the week that ended July 1st. This was based on MRC Data. In the week ending July 4th, the song also attracted a total of 28.3 million radio airplay audience impressions, up by 2 percent.

BTS Jungkook as a runaway model for Louis Vuitton runway fashion show

After Butter, Jungkook, along with other members of the band, will also be featured in the upcoming runway fashion show for Louis Vuitton. A teaser featuring all the members was released, and Jungkook stole the limelight in a sharp suit and as he held a coffee cup.

The teaser went viral online with fans also raving about the looks of other members of BTS including Jimin, RM, J-Hope, Suga, Jin and V. The show is slated to take place on July 7th at 7 pm Korean standard time in Seoul.

Following Butter, BTS will also release another single titled Permission to Dance. This single has a beachy vibe as seen in the concept photos that were released by BTS. The single is scheduled to be released on July 9th, and fans expect it to takeover the world by storm, just as Butter did.

