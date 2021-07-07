"Jungkook gives me so much Vincenzo vibes": Fans go gaga after BTS X Louis Vuitton collab video officially drops online

Jungkook has stolen the heart of the BTS Army yet again. In BTS' collaboration video with Louis Vuitton for the designer brand's latest collection, Jungkook reminded fans of their favorite K-drama character Vincenzo.

The BTS idol's style, attitude and the theme of the video also reminded fans of the show's visual style. Many shared a clip from the show side-by-side with a clip of Jungkook for the designer brand.

Jungkook is Vincenzo for BTS X Louis Vuitton collaboration

The clips feature similarities in style and appearance. Fans who followed the show and are members of the BTS Army that saw the Louis Vuitton Men's Fall-Winter 2021 collection go live were quick to notice the similarities.

Many also said that the runway show's theme was also similar in style to the Korean drama. Vincenzo, as a character, had impressed many. The role was portrayed brilliantly by Song Joong-ki, and it garnered critical and commercial acclaim.

Speaking of the collaboration with BTS, Virgil Abloh, director at the brand, said: I am delighted BTS are joining Louis Vuitton today.

Vincenzo began to trend on Twitter after the runway show went live. Fans of the show, who were not aware of Jungkook's similarities to Vincenzo, were surprised to see their favorite show suddenly trend on a day that was important to the show.

Why were fans of Vincenzo excited about it trending the same day as the BTS X Louis Vuitton collaboration going live?

July 7th is an important day for the Vincenzo family. Vincenzo promised Cha-young that he would return on this day, just as Gyeon-u did to meet Ung-nyeo. Jungkook impressed fans with his dapper looks. On the other hand, Song Joong-ki stole hearts by sending a food truck to actor Jeon Yeo-bin as a reminder of this day.

The tweets also included screenshots of Yeo-bin's Instagram stories. She shared pictures of the food truck and coffee with her followers. In the post, she also tagged actor Song Joong-ki to show her appreciation.

Yeobeen igs 🤍

caption

pict 1: “Everyone in Glitch’s team set was so happy. Our Vincenzo Cassano, Song Joongki sent coffee flower shaved ice !”

pict 2 : 🖤

pict 3 : first bingsoo this summer 😋



Banner from sjk :

"I'm rooting for actress Yeobeen in Glitch, I'm rooting for you !"

Along with the pictures, she shared, "The entire ‘Glitch’ team was happy because oh! our Vincenzo Cassano, Joong Ki sent a coffee truck… bingsoo truck!!! Thank you so, so much.” Bingsoo is a Korean dessert made with ice shavings.

Two actors are currently busy working on their upcoming projects. He is currently under quarantine as he may have come in contact with someone exposed to Coronavirus.

