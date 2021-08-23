BTS' Golden Maknae Jungkook looks adorable in Beyoncé's Virgo yearbook

What would a BTS X Beyoncé collab look like? The iconic American pop star's Virgo season yearbook shows an adorable baby Jungkook with a toothy smile. This is the closest interaction fans have seen of the two biggest names in the music industry, and they can't wait to see some more.

Jungkook - The star of Beyoncé's Virgo yearbook

One of the biggest names in the music industry has shown how irresistible the Golden Maknae's charm is. In a completely unexpected turn of events, fans found out that the youngest BTS member, Jeon Jungkook, has been featured on Beyoncé's website, in the Virgo season yearbook section.

This exciting news comes after famous producer Sleep Deez revealed that Beyoncé loves Jungkook's solo song from BE, titled My Time.

Beyoncé added Jeon jungkook in virgo yearbook that to be in her website??!?! THIS IS LEGENDARY??!?!? 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/VENmbHUNdz — Kajal Youniverse🌍⁷ (@kmohanty99) August 23, 2021

Jungkook celebrates his birthday on September 1, making him a part of the Virgo family, which houses stars like Blake Lively, Zendaya and more. Jungkook's charming baby photos in a black and white grid structure feature alongside Jennifer Hudson and Jada Pinkett Smith.

The season yearbook celebrates the birthdays of all Virgos, calling them hard-working, creative, reliable, patient and kind. ARMYs awoke to this surprise today and have since then been showcasing their affection for Jungkook on Twitter.

What makes this more interesting, is that, as only childhood celebrity photos are used, ARMYs suspect that Beyoncé must have contacted HYBE for it. Does that mean a possible BTS X Beyoncé collab might happen in the future? Well, that's what the fans think.

Check out some reactions below:

if that picture of jungkook is in beyoncé’s virgo season yearbook that means she got in contact with jungkook and asked him for the photo which OBVIOUSLY means that she’s gonna be on jjk1 or we’re gonna get that beyoncé x bts collab we’ve been waiting for pic.twitter.com/UEomyFAGxA — ً☠︎︎⁷ ss;ope,. i was JOKING (@RAPL7NE) August 22, 2021

jungkook and beyonce virgo legends pic.twitter.com/RK8USK3ph6 — ً (@filesjk) August 22, 2021

hybe: yea so we’re gonna need a baby pic of you for beyonce—

jungkook: pic.twitter.com/9UzB5H7FKD — sam⁷ 🏹 💤 (@joonsjjk) August 22, 2021

ARMYs upset over the yearbook not including RM

While some are ecstatic over Jungkook's addition to the Virgo yearbook, many fans are upset over the exclusion of the BTS leader, RM. Also known as Kim Nam-joon, the artist celebrates his birthday on September 12, making him a part of the Virgo family too.

ARMYs are visibly upset over this, as they continue to ask why the talented leader wasn't added.

Check out some reactions from fans below:

Beyonce u forgot namjoon 😭 — 🇨🇲lita,luffy&vmin⁷🏴‍☠️ (@minoutae) August 22, 2021

BEYONCE really forgot namjoon in her annual Virgo yearbook huh 😫 pic.twitter.com/x5AgO2XSzP — leslie (@paynemehood) August 23, 2021

The reason why RM doesn't hold a coveted place in Beyoncé's yearbook isn't known yet, but that hasn't stopped ARMYs from celebrating Jungkook's incredible feat. After all, not anyone can get a chance to feature in a legendary singer's yearbook.

Other celebrities in the season yearbook include Blake Lively, Zendaya, Nick Jonas, Prince Harry, Ludacris, Cameron Diaz and more.

With a little taste of what a BTS interaction with Beyoncé can include, there will definitely be a storm if they announce a collaboration.

