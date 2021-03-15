After Grammys snub, Namjoon sends BTS fans into frenzy by sharing gym selfie on Weverse

Kim Namjoon, aka RM, recently sent BTS fans across the world into a collective frenzy by deciding to hit the gym, just moments after being snubbed at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards.
BTS recently made history by becoming the first Korean artists to perform at the Grammys.
The K-pop group was also in the running for a Grammy Award, having been nominated in the prestigious category of "Best Pop Duo/Group Performance" for their record-breaking single, "Dynamite." The award ultimately went to Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande for their single, "Rain on Me."
This failure to notch a win led to much disappointment and anger among BTS armies worldwide. These fans then started a whole new hashtag, #scammys, as a means to express their displeasure with the awards ceremony.
However, their disappointment soon turned into joy after Namjoon posted a picture of himself at the gym on the popular Korean communicative platform Weverse.
Upon seeing his workout avatar, the wounds of BTS fans globally were instantly placated, as they soon took to Twitter to gush over Kim Namjoon.
Kim Namjoon shares workout selfie; BTS fans can't get enough of it
Despite missing out on the opportunity to take home their first Grammy Award, BTS remained in high spirits as they soon hosted a V Live session in which they extended their heartfelt gratitude to the BTS Army for their undying support.
Namjoon expressed a sense of graciousness in his address, where he referred to a few headlines which claimed that "BTS failed to win."
Speaking about the same, the 26-year-old opined that being able to perform at the Grammys was a victory in itself as he tried his best to comfort BTS fans:
"We didn't fail to win. We were nominated and got to perform the first time as the first Korean artists. "
Their humble address ended up winning hearts online, as fans took to Twitter in hordes to honor their electrifying performance at the Grammys.
Moreover, Namjoon's decision to share a picture of himself at the gym incited chaos online, as fans couldn't seem to get enough of him:
As BTS fans continue to go gaga over Namjoon's Weverse pictures, it looks like he has succeeded in providing them with a much-needed sense of distraction from their recent loss at The Grammys.