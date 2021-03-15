After Grammys snub, Namjoon sends BTS fans into frenzy by sharing gym selfie on Weverse

Kim Namjoon, aka RM, recently sent BTS fans across the world into a collective frenzy by deciding to hit the gym, just moments after being snubbed at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards.

BTS recently made history by becoming the first Korean artists to perform at the Grammys.

The K-pop group was also in the running for a Grammy Award, having been nominated in the prestigious category of "Best Pop Duo/Group Performance" for their record-breaking single, "Dynamite." The award ultimately went to Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande for their single, "Rain on Me."

This failure to notch a win led to much disappointment and anger among BTS armies worldwide. These fans then started a whole new hashtag, #scammys, as a means to express their displeasure with the awards ceremony.

and with that, i am off to bed #scammys pic.twitter.com/sLXLry9I60 — emma⁷ | check 📌 (@hyyhaficionado) March 15, 2021

However, their disappointment soon turned into joy after Namjoon posted a picture of himself at the gym on the popular Korean communicative platform Weverse.

Upon seeing his workout avatar, the wounds of BTS fans globally were instantly placated, as they soon took to Twitter to gush over Kim Namjoon.

Kim Namjoon shares workout selfie; BTS fans can't get enough of it

Despite missing out on the opportunity to take home their first Grammy Award, BTS remained in high spirits as they soon hosted a V Live session in which they extended their heartfelt gratitude to the BTS Army for their undying support.

Namjoon expressed a sense of graciousness in his address, where he referred to a few headlines which claimed that "BTS failed to win."

Speaking about the same, the 26-year-old opined that being able to perform at the Grammys was a victory in itself as he tried his best to comfort BTS fans:

"We didn't fail to win. We were nominated and got to perform the first time as the first Korean artists. "

Their humble address ended up winning hearts online, as fans took to Twitter in hordes to honor their electrifying performance at the Grammys.

i just love that our best leader namjoon’s comforting words always makes us feel better... bts are really the sweetest 🥺💜pic.twitter.com/OWovfrGw8b — bri⁷ • 🐨🌱 • on follow limit😭 (@iSwoonforJoon) March 15, 2021

Moreover, Namjoon's decision to share a picture of himself at the gym incited chaos online, as fans couldn't seem to get enough of him:

Namjoon going to the gym straight after the Grammy snub is the energy we should all strive for in 2021. — Hyunsu Yim 임현수 (@hyunsuinseoul) March 15, 2021

Namjoon really posted a video of their Grammy loss with two laughing emojis then went to the gym and posted a photo like “don’t be sad I’m so sexy aha” — Jenna Guillaume (@JennaGuillaume) March 15, 2021

namjoon posting a selfie on weverse everytime something happend to comfort us and take our sadness away, i love him so much. pic.twitter.com/njnmyParsK — im not okay (@kkoobap) March 15, 2021

bts: selfies aren't working they still mad



namjoon, opening his thirst trap folder: oh I have a plan — ami⁷ • 📌 yoonkook au (@bunyoongs) March 15, 2021

namjoon: armys r sad. how do i cheer them up?



namjoon: oh i know! pic.twitter.com/HAwVES5dgS — #YOONGI⁷︎ (@miniminicuIt) March 15, 2021

namjoon really said who needs the grannys when i look like dis 💪🏼 pic.twitter.com/3VnDUXxnPo — fatima⁷🍃 (@monipersona) March 15, 2021

namjoon opened his "EMERGENCIES ONLY" folder and pulled out the gym thirst trap he has been hiding from us pic.twitter.com/CYT1AceOxd — jas⁷ (@ddaengyoongii) March 15, 2021

Namjoon said ladies and gentlemen I got the medicine pic.twitter.com/lgijbzWXMK — 🤡⁷ GIVE BTS THEIR DESERVED RECOGNITION (@jinbratzslayer) March 15, 2021

before and after the "namjoon 🌟" pic.twitter.com/MVmblO7kO6 — hourly 2seok 🌊🍊 I love yuo (@hourlyseokseok) March 15, 2021

Yoongi with his selca: we can win next time



Namjoon w/ his thirst trap selca: Here's my biceps and tiddies to comfort u pic.twitter.com/Xiy2JdJf8y — aira 🍊🐱 ⁷ (@meanyoongi0309) March 15, 2021

namjoon: armys sad? say no more pic.twitter.com/BvdT8adNXH — nochu (@vantebear_) March 15, 2021

namjoon working out his thighs cause he carrying the weight of the entire music industry pic.twitter.com/R1FObzDWTY — ᴮᴱkp⁷💜🧨 (@bulletproofkp) March 15, 2021

namjoon's form of distraction quite effective pic.twitter.com/7nA7FoZaXv — ree⁷ (@jkyoongs) March 15, 2021

me looking at namjoon's gym pics: pic.twitter.com/9rorhuT5n5 — buray ⁷ kim's (@cuddlyvantae) March 15, 2021

As BTS fans continue to go gaga over Namjoon's Weverse pictures, it looks like he has succeeded in providing them with a much-needed sense of distraction from their recent loss at The Grammys.