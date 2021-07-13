Get the Hell Out Covid: BTS RM's Vlive goes viral after star tries to chase corona away with his words

BTS RM went live on July 13th, and fans loved the chance to interact with their favorite idol. The BTS idol during this Vlive stream was asked when he thought the pandemic would come to an end. That's when BTS RM said, "Get the hell out, COVID, get the hell out!"

"Get the hell out," along with Joonie, began to trend after this. A video of BTS RM saying the same has gone viral along with it. Joonie also spoke to his fans about other things, and the Vlive stream attracted more than 3 million viewers.

Can we all agree tht namjoon saying "Get the hell out! COVID get the hell out" is another level of hot like damn 🔥

pic.twitter.com/f9s5MR26nG — Lin ⁷ 🌙 🧈🇵🇸 (@crystaIjinie) July 13, 2021

Namjoon's Word of Wisdom Today:

"Get the hell out" pic.twitter.com/K2hF8YdNyk — minyetahh🍭⁷ (on limit) (@min_yoorita) July 13, 2021

Joon looking so cute. BTS live 😍😍😍. the way he said covid GET THE HELL OUT. He is looking so handsome. I loved this vlive.#Namjoon pic.twitter.com/PGeKWs7WJq — Raman (@Raman40086037) July 13, 2021

Yah joon 🥺 "Covid must Get the hell out"

Aaaah he looks damn attractive with his hairstyle 😭

Todays Handsome 👑 VLIVE (BTS LIVE)💋💋 made my day 👉👈 pic.twitter.com/SttT9B07gQ — JimiNi Hope (@NiharikaToT7) July 13, 2021

hello we are "hourly namjoon saying get the hell out" we'll be posting it hourly cuz we're all obsessed with it, thank u for the support! pic.twitter.com/RdXBg9OM4K — hourly namjoon saying get the hell out (@gtfobyjoon) July 13, 2021

"Do you think COVID19 will end in 2022?"



Namjoon: Please. I had it up to here, almost let out a curse. Get the hell out. COVID, get the hell out. pic.twitter.com/3mfPlFX5QL — Patricia Silverio (@itsz_patricia) July 13, 2021

Fans also reacted to the fact that RM knew of the Army's nickname for him. They loved how BTS RM said, "loving it Joonie" during the Vlive. He had said before that he loved his fans' nickname for him. Many fans also appreciated that BTS Joonie came live with the little time the group had left after their schedule.

For instance, during the Vlive, RM introduced his fans to his new studio. He also told his fans that he hoped they loved his new haircut. He had hinted at getting one just a couple of days ago on Weverse.

After he asked the question, he also read out a fan's comment on Vlive. BTS RM then thanked the fan for liking his haircut too.

BTS Joonie also thanked his fans after BTS song Butter topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart for the 7th week in a row. It is the first time that their song has stayed on top of the charts this long. Butter is the band's second song in English after Dynamite.

BTS RM about rapping in Permission to Dance

RM, short for Rap Monster, is a rapper. During this Vlive, he addressed a question that BTS fans had been curious about since the release of Permission to Dance. Why was there no rap in Permission to Dance?

RM responded to this and said that it was because rap wouldn't go too well with the vibe of the song. He also said that they had tried rapping and discussing, including rap, as a group, but it just did not work out.

joonie introducing his new studio pic.twitter.com/jbrq7uKkah — btschaneIs⁷ (@btschaneIs) July 13, 2021

Namjoon saying I hope yall like my new hair cut i really love this one🥺

Ofc joonie we love it pic.twitter.com/42qwd7UELw — suhani (@Army4everbts71) July 13, 2021

joonie's goodbye kisses at the end of his vlives ☹️ hes so endearing pic.twitter.com/KE3HpBF2op — mini ᵕ̈ (@bollkoo) July 13, 2021

i love how joon knows we call him joonie knowing he likes that nickname 🥺 pic.twitter.com/s2q1KWPozo — leigh⁷ 🍑 (@mapofthesou7) July 13, 2021

noooo,, joonie's face going from 🥺 to ☺️ in a 0.1 second is a newly unlocked reason why i'll never be the strongest solider pic.twitter.com/jDH87KVo7e — NJFAO luv bot⁷(and are proud of u)♡ (@lvlynamkoo) July 13, 2021

Bro they have such tight schedules and with the little free time joonie got he decided to come live to talk to us. 🥺 I'm in love why this bangtan thing soo devastating — sara⁷ ◡̈🧈 (@TEARHOYAA) July 13, 2021

Joonie even thanked us for getting #1 for the 7th week in a row 🥺💜 pic.twitter.com/XWgl1pkYbK — zoey⁷ 🧈💜🤠💃 (@taekmyhandsnow) July 13, 2021

30 minutes feels so short but thank you joonie for coming to see us despite your busy schedule 🥺 really love watching you talk about work 💜 — alex⁷ (slow) (@iIlejeons) July 13, 2021

"I really hope you guys like my haircut. Cuz it's my new one & I really like this one."



"Yea look good? Thanks~ appreciate it.."



Namjoon reading ARMY's comment..you look so fine, loving it Joonie! 🥺💜



Indeed you look amazing Joon 💜@BTS_twtpic.twitter.com/eG3nMq3w4q — cestlavie_90💜⁷🧈 (@90_cestlavie) July 13, 2021

Anyway you heard it from Joonie - they tried rap for PTD and it didn't fit the flow. THEY discussed it. Hope the s0l0s and antis can feel embarrassed now. — Yoongi's cowgirl 🤠💜 ⁷ᴳ (@CinemaDoll90) July 13, 2021

Speaking more about Permission to Dance, BTS RM also said that the International Sign Language was used in the song after much discussion. They tried to take a meaningful step with this song.

The Vlive with Joonie was 30 mins long and once it ended, fans thanked him for taking the time.

