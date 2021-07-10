"BTS is 7": Louis Vuitton under fire due to recent promotional video after fans noticed Kim Taehyung's omission 

BTS fans a.k.a BTS ARMY were joyous upon hearing that the K-pop sensation was being signed on as luxury brand Louis Vuitton's House Ambassadors. However, many were not impressed after the brand's recent mishap on Twitter.
Earlier this year in April, Louis Vuitton announced their proud decision to sign BTS on to their team as one of their promotional faces. Later that year, on 5 July 2021, the group revealed that they would be promoting Louis Vuitton's Men's Fall-Winter 2021 collection by Virgil Abloh at a show in Seoul.
Where is Kim Taehyung? BTS ARMY notices member 'V' missing
The show was completed on the 7 July 2021. To continue promoting the collection, Louis Vuitton's official Twitter handle posted a clip of the K-pop band wearing their collection.
Fans were excited to see BTS model the high-fashion luxury clothing line. However, their excitement died down when they realized that the band's member V aka Kim Taehyung was missing from the video.
Angered at his omission, fans took to Twitter to let Louis Vuitton know how they felt. BTS ARMY repeated the phrase "BTS is 7", which began to trend on the platform.
Louis Vuitton later uploaded an entirely different video, this time with all the members of the boy band seen. However, their previous video remains posted, which continues to garner backlash from ARMYs who are demanding for it to be re-edited and uploaded to include Kim Taehyung.
It's a familiar occurrence, and BTS fans are tired.
For BTS ARMY and BTS themselves, this is not the first time they've had to witness a member of the band being left out of promotional content handled by professionals.
During the MAMA 2020 award show in South Korea, BTS member Jin was missing from a promotional poster featuring some of the participating artists in the award show.
That same year, member Kim Taehyun was left out of a promotional poster for another award show called the APAN awards.
When BTS' movie "Break the Silence: The Movie" was making its way across theaters world-wide, a certain place had omitted Kim Taehyung's name from the credits on the poster they were using for promotion.
With so many incidents similar to these occurring, it's no wonder why the fandom is fed up.