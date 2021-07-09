BTS ARMY goes gaga over Jimin after a special comeback performance featuring BTS is released 

BTS fans, more commonly known as BTS ARMY, set Twitter ablaze after being captivated by BTS member Jimin's skills and visuals in a new video that was released today.

9 July 2021 marks the release date for BTS' "Permission to Dance," their new English single written by Ed Sheeran. While they were recovering from the release of the song and music video earlier today, HYBE Entertainment dropped a "comeback special" video, featuring the seven-member band performing three of their hits back to back.

Upon the release of the video, the words "JIMIN JIMIN" immediately started trending, hitting over one million tweets as of now.

BTS comeback special: The Butterful Getaway captures the BTS experience in a nutshell

Fans were gifted a video of BTS performing their 3 hits - "Butter (Cooler Remix)", "Spring Day", and "Permission to Dance", in that order.

Fans were pleased to see Spring Day's appearance on the setlist, although many joked about the shift in mood between the tracks. Both Butter and Permission to Dance are upbeat pop songs, while Spring Day is classified as a ballad.

ARMYs during the performance:



butter spring day PTD pic.twitter.com/Bct4iqeUfh — ً luna ✰ (@biscobiscuit) July 9, 2021

my mood when they performed butter then switched to spring day:



pic.twitter.com/BxBtvvcshD — ًac ⁷ daddeh | stream PTD 💃🏻 (@vminggukx) July 9, 2021

Y DID THEY PUT SPRING DAY IN BETWEEN THE HYPE SONGS?! 😭☠



LITERALLY THE MOOD: pic.twitter.com/RJezwb0PE0 — yang⁷☆ ᴾᵀᴰ 💃 (@jjkvchi) July 9, 2021

me half asleep watching the butterful getaway when suddenly I hear SPRING DAY pic.twitter.com/2jOsCHufST — ba ⁷ (@bajoonie) July 9, 2021

"JIMIN JIMIN" trends easily as fans marvel over the whole performance

BTS ARMY once again showed their effortless ability to take phrases and words to the top of the trending page with ease, garnering over 1 million tweets under the "JIMIN JIMIN" trend.

"JIMIN JIMIN," which is trending under Jimin Topic, has surpassed 1.06 million mentions on Twitter!



Let's continue celebrating Cowboy Jimin Dance King and the release of the song!#PermissiontoDance pic.twitter.com/KDtKWuyqL9 — JIMIN DATA (@PJM_data) July 9, 2021

As fans continue to tweet, many are praising BTS for a job well done during the comeback special "A Butterful Getaway."

the way jimin hit that run so effortlessly pic.twitter.com/UEmh3UHs2K — jimim my beloved (@liIjiminvert) July 9, 2021

LISTEN TO THOSE AMAZING VOCALS & HIGH NOTES OHMYGODpic.twitter.com/hDVmy2iWa1 — ㄱ노미팬달콤뀨🧈🕺(slow) (@lovemazejikook) July 9, 2021

PLEASE HIS VERSE IS SO GOOD pic.twitter.com/TnPGM2yZrU — yoongi loops⁷ (@loopmyg) July 9, 2021

jungkook's butter intro, he sounds so good!!! pic.twitter.com/z6P760eEhE — jk updates ★ (@jjklve_) July 9, 2021

Hobi's vocals in spring Day is so beautiful and soulful 🥺



pic.twitter.com/68sTgtkSsp — sara⁷ ◡̈🧈 (@TEARHOYAA) July 9, 2021

OH MY GOSH THEY SOUND SO GOOD!!!! 😍 pic.twitter.com/8l53bh1a5z — christa⁷ 🧈 (@ryuminating) July 9, 2021

his part in spring day 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/P0TtAZeZ8N — namjoon pics (@rmarchives) July 9, 2021

seokjin’s live vocals he’s insane for this pic.twitter.com/NGaX7POXs2 — jin files ✷ (@filesforjin) July 9, 2021

was jimin trying to hold tae’s hand 😭 pic.twitter.com/kN3ECxhsT2 — vmin married (@vmnstudio) July 9, 2021

this part is ADDICTIVE pic.twitter.com/2ovz7i0APj — hourly yoongi (@hourIyng) July 9, 2021

seokjin’s just having the time of his life pic.twitter.com/lFu0c86QbL — jin files ✷ (@filesforjin) July 9, 2021

The K-pop boy band's label BigHit Entertainment does not seem to be slowing down. It has created a YouTube challenge where fans will be able to submit short videos of themselves dancing to BTS' latest song "Permission to Dance."

#PermissiontoDance ✌✌ challenge only on @YouTube #Shorts starting July 23rd. Get ready to dance 🕺💃#방탄소년단 과 함께 마음 속 리듬에 몸을 맡길 준비 되었나요? YouTube #Shorts 를 통해 7월 23일부터 시작되는 챌린지! 많관부! 🕺💃



(https://t.co/Gmq2SEaEG7) — BTS_official (@bts_bighit) July 9, 2021

With so much content coming out at once, BTS ARMY is expressing its joy over the eventful day. As of now, the music video for Permission to Dance has hit 40 million views in just over 10 hours.

