Meghan Thee Stallion can now release remix of BTS Butter, ruled a judge in court filing

Meghan Thee Stallion had earlier revealed that her own label had refused to let her release a remix version of BTS' popular song Butter. However, according to court documents accessed by Variety, a ruling on August 24 allowed the star singer to release her own version of Butter.

The song was originally meant to be released by Meghan Thee Stallion on Friday. In the court filing, Stallion, referred by her birth name Meghan Pete, had sought an “emergency relief from the Court before this Friday, 27 August 2021, to allow her new music to be released this week as previously-scheduled.”

Meghan Thee Stallion accuses record label of causing irreparable damage to her by preventing release of BTS' Butter remix

The documents were filed on August 24, in Harris County, Texas. Stallion filed a petition against record label 1501 Certified Entertainment and CEO Carl Crawford, accusing them of not allowing her to release the song.

In the petition about the remix version of the BTS song, Stallion further stated that not releasing this song as planned would cause “irreparable damage” to her career.

The document stated,

“If Pete is not allowed to release a new track this Friday on which she is the featured artist in a remix with BTS of the song called, ‘Butter,’ her music career will suffer irreparable damage, including a devastating impact to her relationships with her fans and with other recording artists in the music industry

It further added, "Such irreparable injury to her personal goodwill and the silencing of her artistic expression in music cannot be compensated in the way of monetary damages. As such, Pete seeks emergency relief from this Court."

This is not the first time that Stallion has had a disagreement with her record label. Previously, she was not allowed to release an EP titled Suga. She was granted a temporary restraining order at the time. However, Stallion continues to remain under contract through 1501. Her recordings are now distributed by 300 Entertainment.

Documents filed by Stallion regarding Butter and its remix also claimed that the record label violated the rules which were outlined in the temporary restraining order from last year.

The court document continued about the remix version of the BTS track, "The release of new music from Pete is vital to maintain her status as a relatively new but still up and coming artist.” The filing also stressed, “Absent immediate help from the Court, Pete’s art will be impacted, the release of the song derailed, and Pete’s goodwill, reputation, and overall career will suffer detrimental, undesirable, and irreversible harm.”

Meanwhile, BTS continues to reign on the Billboard charts. Butter was the number one track on the Billboard Hot 100 for 13 weeks. This was not consecutive, however, as the spot was taken over by BTS' Permission to Dance. The song had originally debuted in June following which the Korean band consisting of members RM, Suga, J-Hope, Jin, Jimin, V and Jungkook released the track titled Permission to Dance.

Edited by Siddharth Satish