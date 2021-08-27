'Congratulations Lisa' pours in as LALISA breaks Ktown4U preorder history 

BLACKPINK's dance-machine Lisa is on a roll. The youngest member of the four-member girl group has broken an incredible record with her solo debut album, titled LALISA. YG Entertainment, the group's agency, announced Lisa's highly-awaited debut with a coming soon shimmery poster on August 22.

The group's fandom, BLINKS, didn't waste any time to hype it up. As fans await a full group comeback (BLACKPINK's last album release was The Album in October 2020), they're all up for supporting the maknae with her upcoming venture.

Lisa's LALISA breaks Ktown4U preorder sales history

Lisa's solo debut album comes in three different versions - an album, a KiT and a limited edition Vinyl LP. LALISA's preorders opened on August 26, at 4.00 pm KST. The album crossed 100,000 in preorder sales in just one day and a couple of hours.

BLACKPINK's Lisa is now officially the fastest K-pop female artist in Ktown4U's history to reach 100,000 preorders. The throne was previously held by her band member, ROSÉ, who crossed 100,000 in preorder sales in two days with her solo debut album -R-. The third ranking also goes to BLACKPINK with their last release, The Album, taking nine days to reach 100,000 preorders.

What does the LALISA album contain?

The album/CD version of LALISA comes in 'Gold' and 'Black' version. Both versions include an 88-page photobook, a random photo card, random polaroid and a random postcard. It also comes with a double-sided poster and a YG Select rare gold ticket (a preorder benefit).

The gold ticket is a special item that is only included in 50 albums. What makes the album more special is Lisa's participation in the album's design.

The KiT ALBUM is specially designed for international fans, keeping accessibility in mind. According to the product's description, the KiT ALBUM allows fans to enjoy music by "just clicking KiT on a smart device, without the need for a separate driving device."

It comes with an Air KiT, a 15-photocard set, a random polaroid and a grip holder, along with a basic package box and lyrics paper.

As for the LP version of LALISA, YG Entertainment shared that they will only be producing the quantity of LPs ordered by September 9.

Lisa's debut solo album LALISA will be released on September 10 at 1.00 pm KST.

Edited by Sabine Algur