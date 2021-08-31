5 of the most famous K-pop idols in 2021

The popularity of a K-pop idol can be estimated by how often they're searched, how often they're mentioned, and by how well people recognize them, even outside of their fan circles. Despite not being a fan of a certain group, many would name a few members here and there solely due to how popular those members are.

Who is the most famous K-pop idol?

5) Jimin

BTS' Park Jimin is very popular amongst both fans and casual listeners of BTS. August 2021 marks the 32nd month in a row BTS Jimin has stayed at #1 under the K-pop Male Idol Brand Reputation rankings. The Korean Business Research Institute gives out these rankings.

Jimin's total score was 6,055,559. Midway through 2021, Jimin was named the 3rd most-searched-for K-pop idol, with a search index of 409.09. In a survey conducted by Gallup Korean, he ranked 1st in 2018 and 2019 for the "most popular idol" ranking.

4) V (Kim Taehyung)

Kim Taehyung, commonly referred to by his stage name V, is a strong contender for the name. Earlier this year, Esquire Philippines named Taehyung as "the most popular member" of BTS.

In Singapore, the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Thailand, Taehyung is the most mentioned celebrity through Google searches. During the first half of 2021, he was the most-searched Korean artist in Japan.

3) Jennie

Blackpink's Kim Jennie is another extremely popular K-pop idol. She has a search index of 281 as of July 2021. She is the 2nd most-followed K-pop idol on Instagram, right before Lisa.

Jennie currently has around 50.3 million followers on her Instagram account. Not only is she popular amongst the general public, but she's been seen with many high-profile celebrities as well. She was recently spotted with TikTok star Bella Poarch and has also hung out with Grimes.

2) Lisa (Lalisa Manoban)

As stated by Nubia Magazine, Lisa of Blackpink is the most popular female K-pop idol in the whole world.

Lalisa is the most-followed K-pop artist on Instagram, currently holding around 58.3 million followers. She is also said to be the richest member of Blackpink. Lisa has been a mentor on a Chinese idol-survival show and is soon to debut as a solo artist.

1) Jungkook

BTS' Jungkook currently possesses the highest search index on the list, sitting at 600 as of July 2021.

Jungkook is one of the most popular members of BTS, if not the most popular. In 2019, he was the most talked-about K-pop star on Tumblr. Jungkook's famous "Duh" tweet currently has around 363.8k comments and was the most-commented on a tweet in 2019.

Disclaimer: The rankings have been determined based on each idol's Google search index, as well as their social media statistics.

Related: 5 K-pop artists that have performed in India

Edited by Srijan Sen