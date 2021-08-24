India has seen its fair share of K-pop idols come and go, either as simple tourists or performing artists.

As the Hallyu wave washes over the globe at a rapid rate, the chances of more K-pop artists extending their world tours and visiting the South Asian country have expanded exponentially.

Here is a list of 5 K-pop artists that have performed in India.

1) VAV

May 2, 2019 was a special day for Indian fans of VAV, when the group officially announced that they'd be holding a mini India tour with two dates.

Taking place on May 31 and June 2, the boy band performed an array of different music for the crowd, including their own music as well as covers of Bollywood songs.

VAV is currently a seven-member group under A Team Entertainment. They debuted on November 2, 2015.

2) Dabit

Dabit, or Kim David, had a special performance at the 2019 KALEIDOSCOPE Fest in Dimapur.

The South Korean singer performed at the Assembly of God Higher Secondary School on November 15, 2019. He sang both his English and Korean tracks and performed a few Hindi song covers as well.

Dabit is a solo K-pop artist who debuted on December 3, 2013, with his single "Whoo Whoo Whoo". He is also a radio DJ in South Korea for KBS Radio's K-pop Connection.

3) M.O.N.T

M.O.N.T is no stranger to the people of India, and the opposite is true as well. The K-pop group have performed in the country on more than one occasion.

On December 4, 2018, M.O.N.T performed at the Hornbill International Music Festival in Dimapur. Later that month, on December 29, they held a three-hour concert at Hapta Kangjeibung.

M.O.N.T (which stands for Members of the National Team) is a K-pop boy group that originally consisted of three members. The line-up has changed since then, with more people joining the band. They made their debut with the mini-album "Going Up" and single "Will You Be My Girlfriend?" in 2017.

4) IN2IT and AleXa

IN2IT's India tour with K-pop idol AleXa was a major hit, scoring them a place in the hearts of fans all around.

The group held one concert in Mumbai on April 15, 2019, and their second one was on April 19, 2019, in Delhi. The ensemble performed their own songs, as well as a special rendition of Bole Chudiyan, a favorite of many Bollywood fans.

IN2IT is a six-member K-pop boy group that was previously under MMO. The group is currently independent. AleXa is a solo female K-pop artist under ZB or Zanybros.

5) KARD

KARD's Indian concerts were met with rave reviews for a good reason. The group gave it their all for both their concert dates.

KARD held concerts and fan meets on July 12 and July 14, in New Delhi and Guwahati respectively. The K-pop group surprised fans when they performed an intense cover of "Bom Diggy Diggy".

KARD is one of the few co-ed K-pop groups active in the K-pop industry. Made up of 2 female idols and 2 male idols, the group launched on December 13, 2016 with "Oh NaNa".

