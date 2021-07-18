Top 5 K-POP boy groups of 2021 so far

With BTS Butter topping the Billboard Hot 100 chart for seven consecutive weeks, the K-POP genre has taken center stage globally. So here's a list of the top 5 K-POP boy band groups as listed by The Korea Institute of Corporate Reputation.

The report summarized the top K-POP boy band groups based on big data analysis, with data collected between June and July 2021. The ranking is based on 59,599,283 big data collected by The Korea Institute of Corporate Reputation.

The top K-POP boy band groups of the year 2021

BTS

K-POP band BTS, constituting RM, Suga, Jin, J-Hope, Jimin, V, Jungkook, has ranked first, and according to Soompi, this is the 38th consecutive month that the band has achieved the feat.

The band scored a brand reputation index of 14,995,148 for July.

The media index for the K-POP band was calculated at 4,116,562, while the band's community index which calculates BTS' interaction with its fanbase at 4,249,820.

The report also included some of the hot keywords that were related to the band. It was reported to be Butter, Billboard, Hot 100 among others.

SEVENTEEN

The second place was taken by SEVENTEEN. This K-POP band consists of members S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, Vernon and Dino.

The brand reputation index was calculated as 3,590,981. The media index was revealed to be 1,711,307 and the community index was 914,537.

The report also observed that the group's brand reputation index rose by 17.53%. In the month of June, it was 3,590,981.

2PM

The third place in the list was taken up by 2PM which consists of members JUN.K, Nichkhun, Taecyeon, Wooyoung, Junho and Chansung.

The K-POP band's brand reputation index rose by 243.44% in comparison to the month of June. The index was revealed to be 3,557,369.

The media index was calculated as 1,511,427 and the community index was revealed as 646,579.

EXO

EXO took fourth place in the July analysis with a brand reputation index of 3,557,369.

The K-POP band consisting of members Suho, Chanyeol, Kai, D.O, Baekhyun, Sehun, Xiumin, Chen and Ray recorded a media index of 1,511,427 followed by a community index of 646,579.

NCT

NCT consisting of members Taeil, Johnny, Taeyong, Yuta, Doyoung, Ten, Jaehyun, Winwin, Mark, Renjun, Jeno, Haechan, Jaemin, Chenle, Jisung, Lucas, Jungwoo and Kuhn came in fifth in the list.

This K-POP band's brand reputation index fell by 51.63% and recorded 2,963,346. The media index was calculated as 751,204 followed by a community index of 1,408,742.

Other K-POP bands that made the list of top 30

SF9, Stray Kids, MONSTA X, SHINee, Tomorrow X Together, ASTRO, The Boyz, BTOB, Super Junior, Highlight, Infinite, NU'EST, VIXX, ATEEZ, WINNER, ONF, N HYPEN, TREASURE, GOT7, TVXQ, Block B, Pentagon, Golden Child, 2AM and FT Island.

Edited by Gautham Balaji