Rumors of a BTS x Coldplay collab circulate, many suspect a Taehyung and Jungkook sub-unit

BTS and Coldplay might be collaborating very soon, and fans are discussing the possibility of that prospect.

Rumors began to take to the internet after a leaked snippet of an upcoming Coldplay song went viral after ARMYs (BTS fans) noticed that the voices at the beginning of the snippet sounded like they belonged to BTS members Taehyung and Jungkook.

Big Hit Music (BTS' label) later made a statement regarding whether the 7-member K-pop band would be collaborating with the British rock band; the answer provided has only further fueled speculation.

BTS x Coldplay? It's more likely than you think

Several incidents occurred because the rumors took root in the ARMY fandom so deeply. Many fans noticed that a music lyric site had uploaded lyrics for the upcoming Coldplay track "My Universe."

On the page, it was mentioned that BTS would be featured on the song, with the page making a denotation for where there would supposedly be Korean lyrics in the song.

BTS X COLDPLAY (#BigHit didn't confirm yet, but I hope it's true ) pic.twitter.com/J9fUtFXN7B — ⁷cherry🍒 (@ggukseagul) July 15, 2021

Many scoffed it off as an error or a fake page, but another incident had them second-guessing themselves. A snippet of "My Universe" was leaked, and BTS fans allegedly recognized the two voices, in the beginning, stating that it sounded like Jungkook and Taehyung from the K-POP boy group.

The discussion around the rumors grew exponentially after that, and Big Hit Music eventually made a statement regarding the situation to Korean news media firm Newsen, saying, "It's difficult to confirm."

OFFICIAL: BTS participates in Coldplay's new song featuring...



– Big Hit Music, the management company of BTS, made a statement to Newsen on July 15, saying, "It is difficult to confirm." pic.twitter.com/c99oiO05rG — BTS Live Streaming Links ⛱ (@BTSLiveStreamin) July 15, 2021

After the statement was made public, many were convinced that the collaboration was sure to happen, taking to Twitter to express their sentiments on the possibility.

Big Hit replying to the Coldplay x BTS rumors.... they said " it's difficult to confirm " pic.twitter.com/NVjMZsLDPb — 별⭐️ᴾᵀᴰ (@ttokitae) July 15, 2021

BTS X COLDPLAY IS COMING ITS COMING ITS REALLY COMING EVERYBODY UP GET UP pic.twitter.com/IjIf6pvSnj — jess⁷ (@jikookology) July 15, 2021

namjoon has something to say abt bts x coldplay pic.twitter.com/izstScwlUM — Nicole⁷🌙 STREAM PTD!! (@googielyeyes) July 15, 2021

bighit confirming bts x coldplay pic.twitter.com/DPjIgXu9AZ — jov⁷ 🪡 𓈒𓏸 (@420JOON) July 15, 2021

AYO I SEE COLDPLAY X BTS IS HAPPENING. pic.twitter.com/bRQ0gE0uxA — ‍ ‍ ‍ ‍ LISA. (@talyntala) July 15, 2021

Bighit stating "it's difficult to confirm" the BTS x Coldplay collab rumour. whereas ARMYs knowing that it's confirmed pic.twitter.com/3zuaPQGeIG — 🥢 ً⁷ (@taesteakim) July 15, 2021

Bighit right now after the leaked video of coldplay ft. bts upcoming song: pic.twitter.com/VIyFYQZWZV — 김해수 🍓🍒 (@ttaelgikeiku) July 15, 2021

A smaller section of fans even discussed the possibility of it not being a BTS and Coldplay collaboration but one with BTS members Taehyung and Jungkook (collectively known as Taekook).

to everyone who's saying "taekook x coldplay":pic.twitter.com/7gG9LdzzxC — h (@gcfvnts) July 15, 2021

WHAT IF WE FINALLY GET TAEKOOK SUBUNIT BUT WITH COLDPLAY OHMYGOD pic.twitter.com/AQ5e5nMcdr — ana⁷❆₈🍀 (@kthbttrfly) July 15, 2021

oh lord the taekook subunit might be in the coldplay album. — mina (@whiplllash) July 15, 2021

and if its actually taekook ft coldplay pic.twitter.com/bu06DsW9mN — yin (@taeikuk) July 15, 2021

Many pointed out that BTS member Taehyung had, on several occasions, enthusiastically pointed out his love and appreciation for Coldplay and had vocalized his desire to work with the 4-member rock band.

hes finally getting the chance to collab with coldplay :') pic.twitter.com/3njvkDT0NG — tt ♥ (@onIyforv) July 15, 2021

On September 25th, both BTS and Coldplay, as well as several other notable artists in the music industry (including Billie Eilish and the Weeknd), will be performing at the "Global Citizen Live" concert to raise money and educate others on global issues. On the off chance the collaboration doesn't happen, fans of the two have that to look forward to.

Edited by Srijan Sen