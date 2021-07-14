BTS return to The Tonight Show to talk rumors, perform "Permission to Dance," and more

International K-POP sensation BTS has returned to American TV yet again, with their recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The 7-member band performed their latest song "Permission to Dance," garnering praise for a job well done.

BTS made their first appearance on the late-night TV show in 2018, performing their songs "Idol" and "I'm Fine." Two years later in 2020, they returned to promote "On," from their album "Map of the Soul: 7," and later on in the year, performed "Black Swan" from the same. Other songs they have also performed on the show are "Dynamite, "HOME," and "Mikrokosmos."

Their July 13th, 2021 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon marks their fourth time on the popular American talk-show.

BTS talk rumors, perform "Permission to Dance"

For this episode of The Tonight Show, Jimmy Fallon dug deeper into the lives of the world-wide popstars and asked them about rumors that were circulating around them. BTS also revealed the names that would potentially have been their current stage names, had they been selected.

Of course, fans showed up on Twitter to share with fellow ARMYs highlights of some of the questions and answers that were exchanged between Fallon and the group.

Jin about being the best chef of the group: "It's not fact. Actually, all of us have similar cooking skills. The most recent dish I cooked is kimchi fried rice. If you come to Korea, call me up anytime and I will make one for you for sure."

[VIDEO] #BTSOnFallon



Q. What's the most surprising thing you have learnt about each other in that time (8 years) ?



🐨: Oh! V sleeps with his eyes open.

🐰: *claps and laughs*

🐯: Yeah *😏*



*everyone laughs*



🗣️: That's it? *laughs* pic.twitter.com/A5hyy8Pts6 — TKG (@TheTKGlobal) July 14, 2021

[VIDEO] #BTSOnFallon



Q. V, is it true that you never actually intended on auditioning for BTS, you just went to the audition to support your friend?



🐯: True, Yess.

🗣️: What happened to your friend?

🐯: He failed.

🐯: Only Me.

🐿️: Only V!

🐯: Only V! pic.twitter.com/s6R0eLJE2h — TKG (@TheTKGlobal) July 14, 2021

The band also spoke about their experience working alongside English singer and songwriter, Ed Sheeran, as well as their thoughts on touring.

They debuted their first performance of "Permission to Dance" on the show, showering fans with a beautiful set filled with different shades of purple - a color that holds special meaning for the band and its fans.

As soon as footage of the performance was out, ARMYs showed appreciation for the group's professionalism and performance skills on social media.

The seven most talented men 💜 Our happiness preachers!



pic.twitter.com/zZQ28cCshJ — taekook 📂 (@taekookfolder) July 14, 2021

I'm never getting over this taehyung part in permission to dance, he's so happy and adorable 🥺

pic.twitter.com/nyfXvASSaG — koshy⁷ 🍓 (@taeskoshy) July 14, 2021

yoongi's part on "don't need to talk the talk" is so addicting pls 😭

pic.twitter.com/ZCjzpjc5lu — ًac ⁷ daddeh 💃🏻 (@vminggukx) July 14, 2021

After BTS's appearance at the BBMAs (Billboard Music Awards) in 2017, where they won the "Top Social Artist" award for that year, the 7-member group had a whole new world of opportunities open up to them.

Since then, they've guest starred and made surprise appearances on a variety of western TV shows, such as The Late Late Show with James Corden, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, The Ellen DeGeneres Show, America's Got Talent, and more.

