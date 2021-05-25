5 biggest BTS hit songs you must listen to

BTS achieved a great victory at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, proving for the fifth time in a row they have the best fandom in the world. The band's followers managed to make BTS win the Top Social Artist category.

They also won the Top Duo / Group and Top Sales Artist awards and Top Selling Song for their “Dynamite”.

BTS has undoubtedly been the most popular group in recent years, both in the Korean and international markets. They are a group with a long history and a wide variety of songs.

top social artist winners for the FIFTH YEAR IN A ROW !! congrats, @BTS_twt !! #BBMAs

Here's a list of the 5 biggest hits by BTS to remind you a little more of their long musical career.

5 most played BTS songs on YouTube

5) IDOL

The song was released in 2018, and debuted at number ten on the Billboard Hot 100. It currently has more than 924 million views. It is the lead single from the album Love Yourself: Answer.

The video stands out for its colors and images that incorporate elements of traditional Korean culture.

4) Fake Love

The song was released in 2018 and has over 934 million views. The music video is an extension of the entire BTS universe and features great choreography.

Fake Love is the second video taken from the album and was the first song to reach the Top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100.

3) - Dynamite

Currently the group's most popular song, Dynamite was released in 2020 and the music video has over 1 billion views. It is his first song entirely in English and belongs to the album Dynamite (Day Time Version).

It is the third title to reach a billion and has won numerous awards for the group.

2) - Boy with Luv

The song, released in 2019, is the second title of the group to reach more than 1.2 billion. It is a song feat. Halsey, an American singer known for songs like "Without Me" and "You should be sad."

The song is from the album Map of the Soul: Persona and it reached eighth position on the Billboard Hot 100.

1) DNA

The song was released in 2017 and is currently the most viewed song with about 1.3 billion views. It belongs to their album Love Yourself: Her.

BTS won numerous awards on music shows in South Korea thanks to DNA, receiving two triple crowns and being BTS' first time to get one.

Additionally, this song resulted in their American debut by performing at the American Music Awards on November 19th, 2017.

Special Mention

Butter

The song, released on May 20th 2021, has more than 190 million views, making it the fastest music video in YouTube history to hit the mark, breaking Dynamite's record.

It is the second complete English song that the group has released.

