5 shortest female K-pop idols in 2021

Have you ever wondered who the shortest female K-pop idol is? That ends today, as we've compiled a list of some of the shortest female K-pop idols that have been active in their respective groups in 2021!

Disclaimer: The heights are taken from each idols' individual profiles released by their agencies. In reality, their heights may be different than what has been stated.

Who is the shortest female K-pop idol in 2021?

5) Yunji of ARIAZ (5' or 154 cms)

Yunji, or Kim Yunji, is the main vocalist for the six-member girl group ARIAZ. They debuted in 2019 under Rising Star Entertainment, a subsidiary of Starship Entertainment that holds artists such as Monsta X, K.Will, Soyou, and others.

The soon-to-be 25-year-old K-pop idol was born on August 26, 1996. She stands at 5 feet tall and previously was a contestant on YG Entertainment's idol-survival show, Mix Nine.

4) Yeojin of LOONA (below 5'0")

Yeojin is a member of BlockBerryCreative's 12-member girl group, LOONA. She is currently 18 years old and was born in 2002, on November 11. Her solo album was released in 2017, and Yeojin made her official debut with LOONA in 2018.

Yeojin is a rapper and a vocalist for LOONA, and she is also the youngest member, i.e., the maknae of the group. Her official height was stated to be 155cms, but in a conversation on Moonbyul's Studio Moon Night, she revealed that her accurate height didn't reach 5 feet!

3) Nako of IZ*ONE (4'9" or 149.9 cms)

Yabuki Nako of IZ*ONE is noted to be just 4 feet 9 inches, making her one of the shortest K-pop idols. IZ*ONE was a project girl group formed through Mnet's idol-survival show, the Produce series, which disbanded in April 2021.

Nako is a 20-year-old idol, originally a member of HKT48 (a Japanese idol group), and she's considered HKT48's 3rd Generation "ace" due to how fast she worked her way up the ladder and developed her all-rounded skills.

2) AleXa (4'8" or 149 cms)

AleXa is a 24-year-old soloist in the K-pop industry and stands at 4 feet 8.8 inches tall. She was a contestant on the Produce 48 TV show, where the IZ*ONE group originated.

AleXa raps, dances, and sings. She's had appearances in music videos for Mamamoo's and 1THE9's music videos and hosts a podcast titled "How Did I Get Here?" alongside Jae of K-pop band Day6.

1) Youngchae of CoCo (4'6" or 141 cms)

Youngchae (CoCo) - 10 ans pic.twitter.com/Z8Ixe7bK9R — Paint Me Naked🥀🌿 (@koreanswhy) May 11, 2020

Youngchae of CoCo stands at just 4'6"! The 13-year-old idol debuted as a member of CoCo, a kids girl group under the company Fancy Factory.

She's a singer and dancer for the group and made her official debut in 2019. In June 2021, Youngchae and the other members' contracts were terminated. A new line-up for the next generation of CoCo is in the works.

Most of the girls in CoCo are around the same height, with several under 5 feet!

Edited by Ravi Iyer