BTS' V goes live after 7 months, ARMYs flood Twitter in surprise

BTS' V (or Kim Taehyung) greeted his fans on a live stream after a 7-month drought on the V LIVE platform.
The 25-year-old K-POP singer debuted in the industry as a member of BTS in 2013. He's helped in writing, composing and producing several songs released by the boy band. The singer-songwriter made his acting debut in "Hwarang: The Poet Youth Warrior," for which he also sang a soundtrack for (along with BTS' Jin) titled "Even If I Die, It's You."
Due to his busy schedule, many were surprised to see him go live on the platform, especially after a 7-month gap, but welcomed him with open arms.
V from BTS goes live after 7 months, and fans have a lot to say
BTS' V greeted his fans on V LIVE, and had a relaxing and fun chat with his fans. He explained that he was filming somewhere in his company's building and had just finished filming for something else.
The international superstar demonstrated some of his multilingual skills and a bit of his funky playfulness, evoking laughter among the crowd.
The BTS member also talked a bit about what he was currently doing in terms of schedule, and was visited by a surprise guest during the live stream.
Many fans were rendered speechless just looking at the handsome BTS member's looks, showering him with compliments galore.
Unfortunately, despite many people waiting and waiting for Kim Taehyung to make his eventual appearance on the platform, many ARMYs (BTS fans) ended up missing the brief live stream and only found out after it ended.
BTS' V began his live stream on the V LIVE platform on July 24th, 2021. Prior to him, Suga from the same boy band had gone live on July 22nd.
The band recently made an appearance on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon to play a brand new game on the show called "Will it Fit?" and perform "Permission to Dance."