BTS' V goes live after 7 months, ARMYs flood Twitter in surprise

BTS' V (or Kim Taehyung) greeted his fans on a live stream after a 7-month drought on the V LIVE platform.

The 25-year-old K-POP singer debuted in the industry as a member of BTS in 2013. He's helped in writing, composing and producing several songs released by the boy band. The singer-songwriter made his acting debut in "Hwarang: The Poet Youth Warrior," for which he also sang a soundtrack for (along with BTS' Jin) titled "Even If I Die, It's You."

Due to his busy schedule, many were surprised to see him go live on the platform, especially after a 7-month gap, but welcomed him with open arms.

Also read: BLACKPINK x Bella Poarch collab rumors send fans into a frenzy online ft. Jennie and Rosé

V from BTS goes live after 7 months, and fans have a lot to say

BTS' V greeted his fans on V LIVE, and had a relaxing and fun chat with his fans. He explained that he was filming somewhere in his company's building and had just finished filming for something else.

The international superstar demonstrated some of his multilingual skills and a bit of his funky playfulness, evoking laughter among the crowd.

kim taehyung said ti amo today is a wonderful day pic.twitter.com/bS6RNYmKTx — Anna loves Chul 3000 (@SUJUSHlDAE) July 24, 2021

TAEHYUNG SAID HELLO IN THAI OH MY GOD???!?!?!/$.?:&/$-@/!/ pic.twitter.com/N8J2fvOtdt — ًsnow⁷ ♡︎ • ☾ (@bbangtanarchive) July 24, 2021

KIM TAEHYUNG SAID MAHAL KO KAYO MADE US ALL FILLED WITH JOY. FILO ARMYS WE REALLY WON TODAY. pic.twitter.com/SFCvu4my2f — ⟬⟭ᴮᴱNinong Kookie ⁷ ⟭⟬ (@tanniekosmossss) July 24, 2021

ARMY : Taehyung, please answer in Spanish

Taehyung : Spanish!



Missed this sassy Taehyung so much 😩😩



(BTS LIVE ) #KimTaehyung #BTSV pic.twitter.com/Wj2Vk6qPth — 조시타⁷❄💫 (@charm_josita) July 24, 2021

The BTS member also talked a bit about what he was currently doing in terms of schedule, and was visited by a surprise guest during the live stream.

Taehyung is live on vlive and he said "I'm eating a little late but up till now i had a little time after my schedule, and i wanted to do vlive so i came right here isn't my studio. the vocal line doesnt have <a studio> yet so i'm doing this somewhere in the company!" ily❤️ pic.twitter.com/IYC6OL0k6B — 레이 안 (@azria_reian) July 24, 2021

they said they have to go do something and taehyung said look forward to it🤨 pic.twitter.com/METxhaFqrT — mariah⁷𝛀X㋡ (@BAN67AN) July 24, 2021

210724 🐻



Taehyung said he was at a schedule and finished! He’s not at his person studio/workroom rn; he’s streaming from somewhere within the company building — 인절미⁷ (@sebyul) July 24, 2021

JOONIE WENT TO TAE LIVE 🥺🥰 PLSSS THEY LOOK SO CUTE AND ADORBSS 😍#BTSV #VLIVE pic.twitter.com/46GmCVVvpA — huimang🧩 (@she_candoodles) July 24, 2021

Many fans were rendered speechless just looking at the handsome BTS member's looks, showering him with compliments galore.

After 7 fu*king months he came live ..he looks so fine😭😭😭aaaahhhh handsome🔥

I missed the live though💔#BTSV pic.twitter.com/5xJkWDvV1V — miri⁷ 💜♡ (@taetae_kookiee7) July 24, 2021

admit it, your heart just dropped when taehyung said “i feel like i’m in a romantic scene" 😭 pic.twitter.com/i0fR9gHTUd — Kajal Youniverse🌍⁷ 🧈 (@kmohanty99) July 24, 2021

Unfortunately, despite many people waiting and waiting for Kim Taehyung to make his eventual appearance on the platform, many ARMYs (BTS fans) ended up missing the brief live stream and only found out after it ended.

hi, so.. taehyung went live after 7 months and i missed it pic.twitter.com/MF8P3itw4F — jess ☽ (@jellylattae) July 24, 2021

Kim Taehyung went live after 7 fcking months. I was sooooo hoping for this moment to come and I FCKING MISSED IT 😭



I MISSED YOU SO MUCH TAETAE 😭💜 I LOVE YOU!! @BTS_twt



LIFE GOES ON. Atleast taehyung left me with something I can watch after a very tiring day 😭💜 pic.twitter.com/rqUJA0kRxz — BTS - H e a r t b r e a k e r💃ᴾᵀᴰ (@BTSHeartbreaker) July 24, 2021

i missed a taehyung live. after 7 months of waiting for one. this is it, i'm leaving, bye. pic.twitter.com/6YmkSRexpW — blue⁷ (@koominmins) July 24, 2021

when u miss the first taehyung live that’s happened in 7 months pic.twitter.com/HOF08HAO7o — Roe 🥕⁷ ♡彡 PTD semi ia (@vantetae157) July 24, 2021

WHO WAITED FOR 7 MONTHS LONG JUST TO MISS TAEHYUNG'S FIRST LIVE THIS YEAR?? pic.twitter.com/5IvejiCWqu — yawa⁷ ♡'s erica | NAGLILINIS (@kimchitaeggukie) July 24, 2021

i missed the first taehyung live in 7 months pic.twitter.com/ArXFceoSIy — ً rawdha⁷ (@jinscardigan) July 24, 2021

BTS' V began his live stream on the V LIVE platform on July 24th, 2021. Prior to him, Suga from the same boy band had gone live on July 22nd.

The band recently made an appearance on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon to play a brand new game on the show called "Will it Fit?" and perform "Permission to Dance."

Edited by Gautham Balaji