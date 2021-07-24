BTS play "Will it Fit?" on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon"

After BTS' latest appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, fans have a lot to say!

The seven-member K-pop group made another appearance on the late-night American talk show to have a bit of fun, which fans loved to see. Playing a new game, ARMYs could see their favorites relax and have a bit of fun, which is a sight to see considering their busy schedules.

The segment was uploaded to YouTube on July 24th.

BTS return to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, play "Will it Fit?"

For their latest appearance, BTS goofed around and played a brand-new game, "Will it Fit?" The game aims to fit several objects into tiny or bizarre storage spaces.

Each member of BTS had the opportunity to have a go, coming up with hilarious solutions to complete their challenge.

Aside from their unique proficiency at completing the challenges with ease while having a laugh, many fans pointed out tiny quirks and moments from the video, sharing them amongst themselves on Twitter.

This is @BTS_twt when they were opening on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon 🤣 pic.twitter.com/tur97hiEj0 — Lovely_hobi 💁‍♀️💜 (@ksplnn) July 24, 2021

Tae's pants in todays episode of Fallon.. @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/K744dMScbg — ᴮᴱ Handwritten⁷ Dreams (@BTShandwritten) July 24, 2021

28 seconds of bts reaction before & after jimmy fallon drowning in nacos cheese pic.twitter.com/xibNhinkSa — sab⁷ 💃🥞 (@alpacajintae) July 24, 2021

idk what i was expecting from jimmy fallon but it wasn’t bts shoving tinytan dolls into taehyungs pants - that’s for sure pic.twitter.com/mhGvx1B9v8 — H⁷ | on limit will fb soon (@agustdtae_) July 24, 2021

fallon: u guys can hel-

bts, already stuffing figurines in taes pants: pic.twitter.com/zo2V8BMSPG — dance?? asked permissionly⁷ (@track11sea) July 24, 2021

Many ARMYs (fans of BTS) put their thinking caps on and pointed out that the outfit BTS' RM (or Kim Namjoon) had worn for the Jimmy Fallon segment was allegedly the same one he had worn when going on a live stream earlier this month.

so namjoon and bts were filming jimmy fallon that day....... pic.twitter.com/0wx6eZDdaF — grace⁷🤍 (@taehyungsrarity) July 24, 2021

Others pointed out that the outfit was slightly different, so the actual truth remains to be seen.

Of course, ARMYs also raved about the K-pop band's looks. The boys were seen wearing classic and casual outfits, which was much appreciated by their fans.

jungkook in this fit >>> pic.twitter.com/h6Fz52giJ8 — bts fashion (@btsfashionhr) July 24, 2021

I love it so much whenever Seokjin wears blue shirt. Blue suits you the most. No no no.. every colour looks good on you. You always look so handsome. Your arms look bigger. Am I seeing it right??? 😭😭😭 @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/3enCATveNV — Yenny⁷ 🐳 (@yenny811) July 24, 2021

Previously, BTS had appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on its July 13th episode. They performed "Permission to Dance" and spoke about rumors about the band.

BTS has also appeared on other talk shows, such as The Late Late Show with James Corden, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, and The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

