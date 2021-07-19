BTS' Suga sends fans into a frenzy after going live

Min Yoongi (or Suga) of BTS recently went live on one of the group's fan interaction platforms, and fans could not stop raving about his natural looks.

The 28-year-old South Korean K-POP idol is a rapper for BTS and used to rap much before he joined the group's line-up. Suga (Min Yoongi's stage name) had been rapping and creating hip-hop music prior to his debut as an idol, and after hitting the stage with them in 2013, went on to release several mixtapes.

Suga has also produced, written for, and composed many of the group's hits and has over 100 songs that he's been officially credited for.

BTS' Suga goes live, fans marvel at his appearance

It's not a very common sight to see Suga stream live, as the member can be quite shy and reserved - so when fans saw the notification of his live-stream pop up, they couldn't help but flock to the stream.

ARMY (fans of BTS) were awestruck, however, at the Daegu rapper's looks - inadvertently trending his name while simply attempting to appreciate his beauty on Twitter, alongside other fans.

MIN YOONGI STARING STRAIGHT INTO MY SOUL, I AM WEAK— pic.twitter.com/VLYwzpq1rt — ًac ⁷ daddeh 💃🏻 (@vminggukx) July 19, 2021

smiling and giggling like a fool as i stare at my phone. the after effects of min yoongi. pic.twitter.com/h8LgzMCHUP — Mizie⁷💜💃 (@_bangtaniee) July 19, 2021

yes we are so inlove with min yoongi pic.twitter.com/sdyZSkk1Cl — ًac ⁷ daddeh 💃🏻 (@vminggukx) July 19, 2021

we are all so whipped for min yoongi pic.twitter.com/ElLleYnRUt — ًac ⁷ daddeh 💃🏻 (@vminggukx) July 19, 2021

MIN YOONGI IS SO COOL PLAYING WITH THE DRUMS OMG pic.twitter.com/gZeP2lgfHs — raghad⁷ (@shyjmn) July 19, 2021

a boyfriend look of min yoongi <3 pic.twitter.com/b0lMnWADV1 — ♡ (@tehyungiee) July 19, 2021

Suga also had several things to say to his fans, and the two entities interacted and left the live-stream with high-spirits.

210719 🐱



Someone asked Yoongi to show his muscles, so Yoongi said that the muscles in his face = also muscles :-) — 인절미⁷ (@sebyul) July 19, 2021

an army asked for a song recommendation and yoongi said butter and permission to dance, he really said STREAM ARMYS 😭 — btschaneIs⁷ (@btschaneIs) July 19, 2021

yoongi noticed my comment? 😭 I asked if he ate lunch yet and he said no he hasn't 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/k1oPkpekRL — mimi⁷ ᥫ᭡ is streaming PTD💃🕺 (@foreverebangtan) July 19, 2021

Suga said he should go because of his schedule but he promised that he would show his studio next time as soon as possible.



Thanks Yoongi for giving your time, we love you🥺💜



cr. Trans @choi_bts2#BTS #방탄소년단 #SUGA @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/8UsoEUMPX6 — BTS INFO & LINKS⁷⛱ (@jinsbabygirl04) July 19, 2021

An OP ask if what is his skin care routine, Yoongi said he just applied lotion in his face only.



While there's me who applied so much in my face but still can't get a clear skin like Yoongi had. 😅😆😄 pic.twitter.com/f5XslvB2D6 — Ms.Winterbear💛 (@mswinterbear) July 19, 2021

Yoongi said he alrdy had to go because he still have to do physical therapy, yet he still go live to be with us and that is LOVE :'( pic.twitter.com/XP9C4USXS9 — Akim⁷✨ stream PTD (@parKiMin_) July 19, 2021

BTS most recently came back with their English single, "Permission to Dance," written by English pop-star Ed Sheeran. The group debuted their first performance of the song on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and spoke to the talk show host regarding rumors.

Meanwhile, Suga released his second mixtape, "D-2," on the 22nd of May, 2020; one of the tracks featured American singer-songwriter MAX, who in turn had Suga feature on his track "Blueberry Eyes."

Fans hope to see a third mixtape join the BTS member's discography in the near future.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul