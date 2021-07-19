BTS' Suga sends fans into a frenzy after going live

Min Yoongi (or Suga) of BTS recently went live on one of the group's fan interaction platforms, and fans could not stop raving about his natural looks.
The 28-year-old South Korean K-POP idol is a rapper for BTS and used to rap much before he joined the group's line-up. Suga (Min Yoongi's stage name) had been rapping and creating hip-hop music prior to his debut as an idol, and after hitting the stage with them in 2013, went on to release several mixtapes.
Suga has also produced, written for, and composed many of the group's hits and has over 100 songs that he's been officially credited for.
BTS' Suga goes live, fans marvel at his appearance
It's not a very common sight to see Suga stream live, as the member can be quite shy and reserved - so when fans saw the notification of his live-stream pop up, they couldn't help but flock to the stream.
ARMY (fans of BTS) were awestruck, however, at the Daegu rapper's looks - inadvertently trending his name while simply attempting to appreciate his beauty on Twitter, alongside other fans.
Suga also had several things to say to his fans, and the two entities interacted and left the live-stream with high-spirits.
BTS most recently came back with their English single, "Permission to Dance," written by English pop-star Ed Sheeran. The group debuted their first performance of the song on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and spoke to the talk show host regarding rumors.
Meanwhile, Suga released his second mixtape, "D-2," on the 22nd of May, 2020; one of the tracks featured American singer-songwriter MAX, who in turn had Suga feature on his track "Blueberry Eyes."
Fans hope to see a third mixtape join the BTS member's discography in the near future.