Who is Justin Warren? All about Lorde's 41-year old boyfriend

Lorde was recently seen indulging in a rare bit of PDA with boyfriend Justin Warren as they enjoyed a "date night" in West Hollywood. The couple were spotted canoodling on the street while grabbing dinner together.

The 24-year-old's arms were wrapped around her 41-year-old partner as he embraced her. They smiled and held onto each other and later shared a kiss.

The popular singer and her music executive beau wore casual clothing during the outing. Justin Warren sported a black sweater and jeans while Lorde was in tan slacks, an oversized gray blazer, and a matching top with French-braided pigtails.

Earlier in the evening, the two were spotted chatting and laughing as they dined outdoors with some friends. They enjoyed a low-key evening together at the crowded eatery.

Lorde has never revealed much about her love life, and the couple has managed to remain out of the limelight, except on a few occasions.

Lorde previously dated James Lowe but they separated in 2015. In an interview with Stellar Magazine, the artist revealed she struggled with the breakup and had to take self-medication.

All about Justin Warren

Justin Warren is a promotions director for Universal Music in New Zealand. He has worked with popular faces like Justin Bieber, Eminem, and Katy Perry.

He and Lorde were linked in 2016 following her split with photographer James Lowe. Their first outing together happened in the same year, when they went on a supposed breakfast date at the Dear Jevois cafe near the Grammy Award winner's home.

They were even captured hanging out at a nearby beach.

The pair were first photographed in 2016, and Justin Warren was forced to speak about the relationship at the time.

In an interview with the New Zealand Herald, he said that he and Lorde have worked together for years and are good friends. He added that the rumors of them being a pair were ridiculous and that Lorde had a very busy year ahead.

Rumors sparked in 2019 that the two were engaged while pictures of the artist wearing a silver ring on her wedding finger went viral. Lorde purchased a property in the waterfront suburb of Herne Bay for $2.6 million in 2016 and it was thought that the couple might live together after they were spotted purchasing home supplies on a few occasions.

