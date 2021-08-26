Who was Ryan Fleming? Country singer Jason Aldean mourns the death of his friend and security guard who saved his life 

Singer and songwriter Jason Aldean mourned the loss of his friend and longtime security guard, Ryan Fleming. The artist paid tribute on Instagram on August 25. His post read:

“Man this is a hard post to write. We lost one of our boys today. Ryan Fleming, aka @rhinolin3, was a friend I grew up with in Georgia. He was a bouncer at our favorite bar in Macon when he was 18, then went to work for the Sherrif's dept as he got older. When it came time for me to hire a security guy that I knew would always look out for me and my family, There was no question for me that person was Rhino.”

Jason Aldean remembers how Ryan Fleming was always there for him. There was a moment when a gunman opened fire on the Route 91 Festival in Las Vegas while he was performing, and Fleming was the one who saved Aldean.

Aldean explained that Fleming pulled him offstage during the event and put his life in danger to take care of him and his crew. The 44-year-old added many pictures as his memories with Fleming. Artists who have met and spent time with Fleming shared their condolences in the comments.

Everything about Ryan Fleming

Jason Aldean was Ryan Fleming's childhood friend (Image via Getty Images)

Also known as Ryan “Rhino” Fleming, he was the security guard of Jason Aldean and his friend. Both of them grew up together in Georgia. Before joining Aldean on his tour, Fleming was a bouncer and a member of the local sheriff’s department.

The news of Fleming’s death was first announced by Aldean through social media. Despite confirmation regarding his death, the cause has not yet been revealed. Following the heartbreaking news, friends and former tourmates of Aldean expressed their grief over the loss of Fleming.

Ryan "Rhino" Fleming was the one who pulled @Jason_Aldean offstage during the shooting at the 2017 Route 91 Harvest Festival, the singer says: https://t.co/qdNWlgyiCt — The Boot (@thebootdotcom) August 25, 2021

Kane Brown said her favorite time with Ryan Fleming was when he would raise her bus, drink a whole 24 pack to himself, and the windows would get lined with empty cans. Luke Bryan recalled seeing Fleming pick up a camper trailer one night as they rode the farm searching for fallen trees to build a bonfire.

Apart from everyone else, Jason Aldean’s wife Brittany also paid her tribute to Fleming. Aldean shared a post on Twitter that included pictures of him and Fleming.

Edited by Shaheen Banu