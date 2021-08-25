How did Serge Onik die? Tributes pour in as "So You Think You Can Dance" alum passes away at 33

So You Think You Can Dance star Serge Onik is no more, and was 33-years-old at the time of his death. Jim Keith of the Movement Talent Agency and Onik's representative confirmed the news in a statement to Entertainment Weekly on August 24. Keith said,
“He was an amazing dancer with a huge heart and he touched the lives of everyone who met him. He will be truly missed. This is a sad day for us at the agency and for the dance community as a whole.”
The complete details of Serge Onik's cause of death have not yet been revealed. However, tributes started to pour in on social media after people heard the news of his death.
Fellow professional dancer Elena Grinenko has expressed her grief over Onik’s death. She shared a throwback photo of Onik and said that the world just lost an amazing person.
All about Serge Onik
Serge Onik passed away at the age of 33 on August 24, but the cause of his death has not been revealed yet. He was a competitor and choreographer in the entertainment industry.
Apart from So You Think You Can Dance, he was popular for assisting professionals with choreography on Dancing With the Stars and helping with training U.S. Olympic figure skaters. He was an instructor at the Broadway Dance Center in New York and was recently seen as a dancer in In the Heights released in June 2021.
Regarding his role in the Lin-Manuel Miranda musical, Serge Onik said that it was a privilege to be a part of a film representing the culture, people and dance genre that raised him.
His teacher bio at the Broadway Dance Center states that he was born in Kharkiv, Ukraine. Onik’s family shifted to the United States when he was three years old and he started to learn different styles of ballroom dancing. In 2009, he won eighth place at the World Games in Taiwan.
