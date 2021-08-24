Who was Marilyn Eastman? "Night of the Living Dead" star passes away at 87 

Night of the Living Dead actress Marilyn Eastman is no more. Her death was announced by her son, John Eastman, on Facebook, and she was 87 years old at the time of death. The George A. Romero Foundation confirmed the death of Marilyn Eastman in a statement that said:

“It is with great sadness that we can confirm the passing of Marilyn Eastman on 8/22/21. Please join us in wishing her family peace at this painful time. Godspeed, Marilyn.”

John Eastman expressed his grief over his mother’s death and said that she enjoyed the love, affection, and attention given to her by the fans of Night of the Living Dead, and she even planned some personal appearances a few weeks ago.

Apart from Night of the Living Dead, Marilyn Eastman also appeared in an episode of Perry Mason and the 1996 horror film Santa Claws.

Who was Marilyn Eastman?

Night of the Living Dead, where Marilyn Eastman played an important role (Image via Getty Images)

Marilyn Eastman was a popular actress and film producer. Born in Iowa in 1933, she was the vice president and creative director of Hardman Associates, Inc. It was an industrial film production company with her partner Karl Hardman.

Eastman and Hardman teamed up with filmmakers like George Romero, John Russo, and Russell Streiner and formed Image Ten Productions. Romero’s horror film, Night of the Living Dead, was financed by this company. Eastman played the role of Helen Cooper and even contributed to the makeup effects, prop provisions, and script editing.

Marilyn Eastman was then seen in the 1996 horror film Santa Claws. Apart from being a part of Night of the Living Dead, she was a stage, television, and radio performer.

Marilyn Eastman’s son, John Eastman, recently said that she was a hard-working single mother and raised him and his brother on her own. She enjoyed the love she got from the fans of Night of the Living Dead. The actress is survived by her two sons, five grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren.

