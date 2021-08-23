Who was Mary Cook? Tributes pour in as "Gogglebox" star dies at 92 

Gogglebox star Mary Cook recently passed away at the age of 92. A statement was issued by Channel 4 and Studio Lambert on behalf of Mary Cook’s family confirming the news of her death. Channel 4 tweeted a statement to their official Gogglebox account on the morning of August 23. The statement reads,

“We are extremely saddened to share that Gogglebox star Mary Cook passed away in hospital this weekend at the age of 92 with her family by her side. Beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and dear friend to many, Mary, who worked in the hospitality trade, had been twice married and widowed twice.”

The statement continued and stated that Bristolians Mary and Marina met at St Monica Trust retirement village 10 years ago and had been together ever since. After joining Gogglebox, they became fan favorites because of their witty and often cheeky comments.

The statement mentions that Mary Cook will be missed by the Gogglebox family, cast and crew. Tributes started to pour in on social media as soon as the news broke.

Fans were seen expressing their condolences on the death of Cook. Mary and Marina returned to the series earlier this year and stayed away from filming due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The show is all set to return next month.

Who was Mary Cook?

Gogglebox stars, who expressed their grief over Mary Cook's death. (Image via Twitter/Daily_Express)

Mary Cook was a former hospitality worker who joined Channel 4's Gogglebox with Marina Wingrove in 2016. Cook recently died at the age of 92 on the weekend surrounded by her family.

Before joining the popular Channel 4 program, Mary and Marina became friends in a retirement village 10 years ago. They were loved by the fans because of their witty and often cheeky moments. According to the St Monica Trust retirement village, Cook and Wingrove were found by a researcher for a program while on a trip to Asda.

Mary Cook had explained earlier that she and Marina were out shopping and asked the researcher if they could wait until they got back. They invited the Channel 4 worker to Marina’s flat. There, they were shown several cards of well-known people and asked to talk about them.

The pair remained absent from the program due to the ongoing pandemic but returned for the series finale in May. Tania Alexander, executive producer of Gogglebox, stated that they had been taken off the show for their safety.

