What happened to Sean Lock? Tributes pour in as "8 out of 10 Cats" comedian passes away at 58

Comedian Sean Lock passed away at the age of 58 after being diagnosed with cancer. His agent confirmed the news today. He was the team captain on the series 8 Out of 10 Cats, hosted by Jimmy Carr.

Fans and celebrities paid tribute on social media for him. Comedian Bill Bailey said it was heartbreaking to lose his closest friend and that Sean Lock was an original and wonderful comic. Here are a few more celebrity and public reactions on Twitter.

Sean Lock was once asked on 8 Out Of 10 Cats how he’d define himself…his response was predictably hilarious.



One of the many great Sean Lock moments ingrained into my mind is when he gets to speak on the first 8 Out Of 10 Cats episode after news of Jimmy Carr's tax scandal broke.



Oh.

Sean Lock.

I first saw Sean Lock live at a Bristol comedy club in mid 90s and remember laughing so hard my stomach actually ached. RIP to an hilarious man taken far too soon. — Stephen Merchant (@StephenMerchant) August 18, 2021

Very sad to hear about Sean Lock. One of my absolute favourite comics. Always always made me laugh. RIP Sean. X — Tim Vine (@RealTimVine) August 18, 2021

Brutal news about Sean Lock today.

Jon Richardson was a fellow team captain on 8 Out of 10 Cats, and his tweet says that he idolized Sean as a comic long before he became a comedian. He added that Sean Lock was an incredible comic brain and had a very unique voice.

Sean Lock made his TV debut in early 1990s in Rob Newman and David Baddiel’s Newman And Baddiel In Pieces. He had his own BBC Radio 4 show, 15 Minutes Of Misery, which later became the TV series 15 Storeys High that he wrote and acted in.

Sean Lock’s cause of death explored

Lee Mack, who expressed his grief over Sean Lock's death. (Image via Twitter/Daily_Express)

The well-known comedian revealed his skin cancer in 1990 and made the public aware of the dangers of not wearing sunscreen. The type of cancer the 58-year-old was diagnosed with is unknown, but his closest friends said that it was terminal.

Fellow comic Lee Mack said he had known about Sean Lock’s illness for some time, and actor Alan Davies said that Lock quietly wrestled with his diagnosis. He was a popular supporter of cancer charities after being diagnosed with malignant melanoma when he was 27.

He said in an interview that he never wore sunscreen while working on a building site for seven years, before he started his career as a comedian. He added that he liked the work and a wage of £340 a week. He was diagnosed with skin cancer after a one-night stand in his 20s.

While being diagnosed with cancer in 1990, Sean Lock’s doctors said that his cancer would have been incurable if he had booked an appointment four months later.

