Who was SqueakPIVOT? All about the Pivot Gang member as he passes away at 26 

The very popular Pivot Gang has recently lost one of its members, DJ SqueakPivot. He died on the evening of August 16.
SqueakPivot shared a self-affirmation message with his followers a few hours before his death, which states that all worries and anxieties are leaving his mind, and he is making space for calmness and peace. Tributes started to pour in as soon as his fans heard the news:
Hours before his death, SqueakPivot wrote on his Twitter, “Can’t be uh fallen if ya head still high.” The cause of death has not been revealed until now, but a tweet by a fan suggests that he may have been shot.
Who was SqueakPivot?
SqueakPivot was a member of the Pivot Gang. He was 26 years old, and the other five members were – Saba, Joseph Chilliams, Frsh Waters, MFnMelo, and DaeDae.
The group’s website says that SqueakPivot was a painter, and he taught himself how to do a backflip. He had a creative mind, and the bio says that he was a Rutabaga Connoisseur.
Apart from this, he was the group’s in-house producer and their official concert DJ. Compared to others, SqueakPivot was not so active on social media. He had six posts despite being followed by 6000 people. The last time he shared a picture was in June.
However, he was active on Twitter and had more than 4000 followers. He died on August 16, and the cause of his death has not yet been revealed. SqueakPivot is survived by his daughter Zhuri and brother Frsh Waters. Frsh Waters has not yet addressed fans of the popular artist.
His death has left most of his fans and other celebrities in shock. They all shared tribute messages for him on various social media platforms.
