Who was SqueakPIVOT? All about the Pivot Gang member as he passes away at 26 

The very popular Pivot Gang has recently lost one of its members, DJ SqueakPivot. He died on the evening of August 16.

SqueakPivot shared a self-affirmation message with his followers a few hours before his death, which states that all worries and anxieties are leaving his mind, and he is making space for calmness and peace. Tributes started to pour in as soon as his fans heard the news:

Can’t be uh fallen 🌟if ya head still high — Squeakdawg (@squeakPIVOT) August 16, 2021

Rest in power my boi @squeakPIVOT 🕊smh — Deante’ Hitchcock (@DeanteVH) August 17, 2021

Keep Pivot Gang In Your Prayers Man.



Rest In Paradise King @squeakPIVOT — Big Vino (@whatwouldFJdo) August 17, 2021

Squeak, Producer/Member of Saba’s Pivot Gang, Dies at 26. Squeak (often stylized squeakPIVOT) was part of Pivot Gang’s production team, along with daedae and Daoud. Squeak—the artist, DJ, & in-house producer for the Saba-led Chicago hip-hop collective Pivot Gang. 😢 pic.twitter.com/kha7E6LoPL — Sumner (@diamondlass99) August 17, 2021

FUCK MAN I BOUGHT A BEAT FROM SQUEAK ONCE AND HAD A CHANCE TO TALK TO HIM THAT MAN WAS AN ACTUAL LEGEND IN MY EYES



REST IN POWER SQUEAKPIVOT — matt (@GoatedMathias) August 17, 2021

RIH to @squeakPIVOT. A genuine and solid person. Talented producer. Pray for his people man. Love to Pivot Gang and everybody affiliated. — Larry Legend (@larryislegend) August 17, 2021

rest in paradise @squeakPIVOT



you’re an inspiration to many ✨ pic.twitter.com/TOHEa0aMAk — bandolero (@papi6runo) August 17, 2021

Rest in power squeakPIVOT what a loss — One Punch-In Man (@CineMasai_) August 17, 2021

Rest In Peace @squeakPIVOT — SUPER SAIYAN TRUNKS (@IAmJasonFlame) August 17, 2021

Hours before his death, SqueakPivot wrote on his Twitter, “Can’t be uh fallen if ya head still high.” The cause of death has not been revealed until now, but a tweet by a fan suggests that he may have been shot.

Who was SqueakPivot?

SqueakPivot with the members of Pivot Gang. (Image via Instagram/squeakpivot)

SqueakPivot was a member of the Pivot Gang. He was 26 years old, and the other five members were – Saba, Joseph Chilliams, Frsh Waters, MFnMelo, and DaeDae.

The group’s website says that SqueakPivot was a painter, and he taught himself how to do a backflip. He had a creative mind, and the bio says that he was a Rutabaga Connoisseur.

Apart from this, he was the group’s in-house producer and their official concert DJ. Compared to others, SqueakPivot was not so active on social media. He had six posts despite being followed by 6000 people. The last time he shared a picture was in June.

However, he was active on Twitter and had more than 4000 followers. He died on August 16, and the cause of his death has not yet been revealed. SqueakPivot is survived by his daughter Zhuri and brother Frsh Waters. Frsh Waters has not yet addressed fans of the popular artist.

His death has left most of his fans and other celebrities in shock. They all shared tribute messages for him on various social media platforms.

Edited by Shaheen Banu