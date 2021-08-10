How did Chucky Thompson die? Tributes pour in as legendary hip hop producer passes away at 53

The American hip hop and R&B record producer Chucky Thompson is no more. He recently passed away at the age of 53, and the cause of death has not yet been revealed by family members and representatives of the popular artist.

One of his production charges, Young Guru, confirmed the news on August 9 through an Instagram post, saying that Chucky Thompson was his mentor and big brother who changed his life forever. Fans and other artists paid tribute on Twitter and were shocked to hear the news.

I just got word that DC’s legendary music producer, Chucky Thompson has died from COVID complications. He produced everyone from Mary J. Blige, Biggie & Chuck Brown, to Kanye West, Raheem DeVaughn, Craig Mack and Puffy. He was a bad man & a good bro.

My deepest condolences

RIP🙏🏾 https://t.co/LIqTU9Fyw7 — Donnie Simpson (@DonnieSimpson) August 9, 2021

We mourn the loss of the legendary, D.C.-bred, MD-based producer Chucky Thompson, one of the architects of Hip Hop Soul and '90s R&B. We've lost a real one. #ChuckyThompson #RIPChuckyThompson pic.twitter.com/sBGncPFCCv — SoulBounce (@SoulBounce) August 9, 2021

Chucky Thompson, producer of such classics as Usher’s Think Of You, Notorious BIG’s Big Poppa, Mary J Blige’s My Life album, Faith Evans’ You Used To Love Me, Soon As I Get Home, and Craig Mack’s Flava In Ya Ear remix among others has passed away. May he Rest In Peace pic.twitter.com/SbZLoabcxp — ProfessorMike (@TheProfessorMJ) August 9, 2021

DMV very very sad to hear we lost a legend today . RIP Chucky Thompson pic.twitter.com/HpeVsnlHc1 — MadeInTheDMV (@madeinthedmv) August 9, 2021

RIP Chucky Thompson



As part of the Hitmen, Bad Boy's in-house production crew, he produced for Biggie (Big Poppa), Faith Evans (You Used to Love Me), and Mary J. Blige (most of My Life album).



Beyond the label, he produced for Nas (One Mic), Ice Cube, Kelly Price, and others. pic.twitter.com/apNQoE4ySH — Ruben | Check the Rhyme (@checktherhyme1) August 9, 2021

Big props to the user who created this very thorough playlist on YouTube and updated it as recently as this past June. Shouts to the DMV too. We lost a legend. #RIPChuckyThompson 🕊️ https://t.co/wcIielToff — Dee Phunk (@DeePhunk) August 9, 2021

RIP CHUCKY THOMPSON—COMPOSER AND PRODUCER OF SO MUCH OF THE MUSIC I LOVE. I’M JUST GONNA SIT THESE 3 RIGHT HERE. #RIPChuckyThompson #HitMan #ChuckyThompson 🙏🏾🥺👑🎶 pic.twitter.com/pO90KHK58S — RASHEEM (@SHEEM77) August 9, 2021

R.I.P. to a great one, an iconic producer who created much of the soundtrack of 90’s #chuckythompson had him on #Bevelations about a month ago, glad I gave him his flowers! Listen as he reflects on the era while making My Life https://t.co/Yxxr2Aphad @RadioAndySXM — bevysmith (@bevysmith) August 9, 2021

Chucky Thompson’s longtime publicist, Tamar Juda, said:

“It is with a heavy heart that I can confirm the passing of Chucky Thompson. To anyone in his orbit, you know how generous he was with his energy, creativity and love. Both the music industry, and the world has lost a titan.”

According to Deadline, the musician was working with Shania Twain before his death. He was filming a documentary based on his life.

Chucky Thompson’s cause of death remains under speculation

Chucky Thompson and Carla Thompson (Image via chucklife365/Instagram)

Chucky Thompson’s death was confirmed by Young Guru on Monday, though the cause is still unknown. Family members and representatives have not commented on anything.

AllHip-Hop reported that Chucky died because of Covid-19 complications, but this could be a rumor. The truth might come out in a few days, after the family gets back to normal. For now, fans can just pray for the soul of the departed.

Born as Carl E. “Chucky” Thompson on July 12, 1968, he was a member of Bad Boy Entertainment’s “Hitmen” team of in-house producers. He started getting credits in music with songwriting for singers like Percy Mayfield and Yolanda Adams during the 1990s.

The Washington native was behind the boards for many additional Faith Evans projects and Blige albums in the 2000s. He was also the composer on the likes of "Be Without You" in 2006 and "The Breakthrough" in the 2000s.

Also read: “It’s been almost 2 months”: TikToker Nate Wyatt sues Austin McBroom after allegedly not being paid for the Battle of The Platforms event

Help Sportskeeda improve its coverage of pop-culture news. Take the 3-minute survey now.

Edited by Ravi Iyer