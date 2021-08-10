How did Chucky Thompson die? Tributes pour in as legendary hip hop producer passes away at 53

The American hip hop and R&B record producer Chucky Thompson is no more. He recently passed away at the age of 53, and the cause of death has not yet been revealed by family members and representatives of the popular artist.
One of his production charges, Young Guru, confirmed the news on August 9 through an Instagram post, saying that Chucky Thompson was his mentor and big brother who changed his life forever. Fans and other artists paid tribute on Twitter and were shocked to hear the news.
Chucky Thompson’s longtime publicist, Tamar Juda, said:
“It is with a heavy heart that I can confirm the passing of Chucky Thompson. To anyone in his orbit, you know how generous he was with his energy, creativity and love. Both the music industry, and the world has lost a titan.”
According to Deadline, the musician was working with Shania Twain before his death. He was filming a documentary based on his life.
Chucky Thompson’s cause of death remains under speculation
Chucky Thompson’s death was confirmed by Young Guru on Monday, though the cause is still unknown. Family members and representatives have not commented on anything.
AllHip-Hop reported that Chucky died because of Covid-19 complications, but this could be a rumor. The truth might come out in a few days, after the family gets back to normal. For now, fans can just pray for the soul of the departed.
Born as Carl E. “Chucky” Thompson on July 12, 1968, he was a member of Bad Boy Entertainment’s “Hitmen” team of in-house producers. He started getting credits in music with songwriting for singers like Percy Mayfield and Yolanda Adams during the 1990s.
The Washington native was behind the boards for many additional Faith Evans projects and Blige albums in the 2000s. He was also the composer on the likes of "Be Without You" in 2006 and "The Breakthrough" in the 2000s.
