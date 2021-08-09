How did Jane Withers die? Tributes pour in as former child star who worked with Shirley Temple passes away at 95 

Popular actress and children’s radio show host Jane Withers is no more. She passed away on August 7 at the age of 95. Her death was confirmed by her daughter, Kendall Errair. Withers was surrounded by her loved ones in Burbank, California and the cause of death has not yet been revealed. Kendall Errair said in a statement,

“My mother was such a special lady. She lit up a room with her laughter, but she especially radiated joy and thankfulness when talking about the career she so loved and how lucky she was.”

Our thoughts are with the family and friends of former child actress Jane Withers.



A dear friend of ours at TCM, we are grateful to have spent time with her over the years and will never forget her wit and stories. @THR remembers her here: https://t.co/hpuuNEZDvm pic.twitter.com/1hv8zp6UC0 — TCM (@tcm) August 8, 2021

Jane Withers was a part of Hollywood for a long time. She began her career as a child, and retired at the age of 21 to spend more time with her family.

Jane Withers' cause of death explored

Actress Jane Withers (Image via Twitter)

The death of Jane Withers was confirmed by her daughter on Saturday. However, the cause of death is still unknown as her family has yet to reveal any details. She was born on 12 April 1926, and came to be known as one of the most well-known stars in Hollywood during the 1930s and early 1940s.

The Bright Eyes actress began her career at the age of three as a host of her own children’s radio program in Atlanta, Georgia. Jane Withers, along with her mother, moved to Hollywood in 1932 where she found work as an extra in many films. She played major roles in 38 films before her retirement in 1947.

Jane made her comeback in 1950s as a character actor. She became popular from 1963 to 1974 while playing the role of Josephine the Plumber in the television commercials for Comet cleanser. She did voiceovers for Disney animated films during the 1990s and early 2000s.

Jane Withers got engaged to William (Bill) Moss in 1947 and they got married in the same year. The couple had three children together, but later separated after Jane had issues with William’s excessive drinking and gambling. The divorce impacted Jane harshly, as she suffered from emotional strain and was admitted to the hospital for five months.

Withers then tied the knot with Kenneth Errair in 1955 and they had two children. Kenneth died in a plane crash in 1968 and one of Jane’s sons later succumbed to cancer.

Also read: Who is Connie Zastoupil? All about Quentin Tarantino's mother as he explains why he never shared a penny of his fortune with her

Help Sportskeeda improve its coverage of pop-culture news. Take the 3-minute survey now.

Edited by Siddharth Satish