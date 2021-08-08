How did Markie Post die? Tributes pour in as "There's Something About Mary" star passes away at 70

Popular actress Markie Post recently passed away on August 7. She was 70 years old. Her manager, Ellen Lubin Sanitsky, confirmed the news. In a statement, her family said,
“But for us, our pride is in who she was in addition to acting; a person who made elaborate cakes for friends, sewed curtains for first apartments and showed us how to be kind, loving and forgiving in an often harsh world.”
The public paid tribute on Twitter following the death of the well-known actress. Here are a few notable comments:
Post is survived by her husband Michael A. Ross and their daughters, Kate Armstrong Ross and Daisy Schoenborn. A memorial has been planned in her honor, but details have not yet been revealed.
Markie Post's cause of death
Post passed away after a three-year and ten-month-long battle with cancer. The actress continued working despite being diagnosed. While undergoing chemo, she starred on "Four Christmases and a Wedding" and the ABC series "The Kids Are Alright."
Born on November 4, 1950, Post was well-known for her roles in ABC’s "The Fall Guy" from 1982 to 1985, NBC’s "Night Court" from 1985 to 1992, and CBS sitcom "Hearts Afire" from 1992 to 1995.
Markie Post’s father, Richard F. Post, was a scientist, and her mother, Marylee Post, was a poet. She, along with her siblings, grew up at Stanford and Walnut Creek. Post was a cheerleader at Las Tomas High School.
Before making her acting debut, Post was a part of many game shows like "The Match Game-Hollywood Squares Hour," "The (New) $25,000 Pyramid," and more.
She is well-known for playing the role of Cameron Diaz’s mother in "There’s Something About Mary" in 1998. She voiced the character, June Darby, in an animated TV series called "Transformers: Prime" and appeared as a recurring character in the first four seasons of "Chicago P.D."
Markie Post won the CableACE Award in 1994. She was nominated for the TV Land Award in 2007 and the Behind the Voice Actors Award in 2013.
