How did Markie Post die? Tributes pour in as "There's Something About Mary" star passes away at 70

Popular actress Markie Post recently passed away on August 7. She was 70 years old. Her manager, Ellen Lubin Sanitsky, confirmed the news. In a statement, her family said,

“But for us, our pride is in who she was in addition to acting; a person who made elaborate cakes for friends, sewed curtains for first apartments and showed us how to be kind, loving and forgiving in an often harsh world.”

The public paid tribute on Twitter following the death of the well-known actress. Here are a few notable comments:

A 2001 pic of my friend Markie Post hanging out in the kitchen on her visit to Connecticut. We began as colleagues and became friends lasting years beyond Night Court. Kid carpools, Disneyland trips, fancy dinners, s’mores on campfires. Talent, smarts, friendship. RIP. This hurts pic.twitter.com/69ZddijTCr — Tom Straw (@1tomstraw) August 8, 2021

🙏🏾 RIP to Markie Post, a truly great actress who starred as Christine Sullivan on the TV show “Night Court.” This feels too soon, especially since Charlie Robinson passed way just last month. Very sad news this Sunday. pic.twitter.com/aQOc6JkiMO — Jermaine (@JermaineWatkins) August 8, 2021

Had a crush on Markie Post as a youngster. Man, Harry, Mac and now Christine from Night Court are all gone. She ruled on Fall Guy too!! #ripmarkiepost pic.twitter.com/2X2qgb1Yoi — Kayfabe Jason (@jzzza) August 8, 2021

SAD NEWS: Markie Post from Night Court and The Fall Guy has passed away at age 70. This comes only weeks after the death of her Night Court co-star Charlie Robinson. We've been losing some good ones recently. #RIPMarkiePost pic.twitter.com/UeGv9XpBvn — Price of Reason (@priceoreason) August 8, 2021

This is so heart breaking. You'll be sadly missed Markie Post.



Thank you for being a huge part of my childhood as Christine on Night Court.



Rest in power you beautiful soul.



💕 pic.twitter.com/uiw8WFc6Lb — Marc Cavalera ⚔️ (@marc_cavalera) August 8, 2021

I am heartbroken at the passing of my friend Markie Post... pic.twitter.com/PR4671hZ9F — Phoef Sutton (@phoefsutton) August 8, 2021

So sad for the family, friends and fans of Markie Post. We hadn’t gotten over the passing of Charlie Robinson yet. We thank them both for the joy of Night Court, a show we both return to often. #nightcourt #markiepost #charlesrobinson pic.twitter.com/gVrswPzbzD — Sibling Cinema (@Sibling_Cinema) August 8, 2021

1st Charles and now Markie. I know the remaining cast has to be feeling it right now. RIP Markie Post (Nov 4, 1950-Aug 7 2021), Charlie Robinson (Nov 9, 1945-July 11, 2021) & Henry Anderson (Oct 14, 1952-April 16, 2018). Long live Night Court 👨🏻‍⚖️ #NightCourt pic.twitter.com/9wOFQxPlGK — UrbanNoizeRmx (@UrbanNoize2) August 8, 2021

RIP Markie Post.



Harry, Mac, and Christine are gone. So sad. https://t.co/adNDnn8cGX — George StroumbouloPHÒulos 🐺 🇨🇦🇺🇦🇬🇷🇵🇱🇪🇬 (@strombo) August 8, 2021

RIP one of my early childhood crushes. 70 is still too young. Markie Post pic.twitter.com/wYEvyCf6T7 — Dreamcat🍥 (@DreamcastSegata) August 8, 2021

Post is survived by her husband Michael A. Ross and their daughters, Kate Armstrong Ross and Daisy Schoenborn. A memorial has been planned in her honor, but details have not yet been revealed.

Markie Post's cause of death

Actress Markie Post (Image via Lesotho News)

Post passed away after a three-year and ten-month-long battle with cancer. The actress continued working despite being diagnosed. While undergoing chemo, she starred on "Four Christmases and a Wedding" and the ABC series "The Kids Are Alright."

Born on November 4, 1950, Post was well-known for her roles in ABC’s "The Fall Guy" from 1982 to 1985, NBC’s "Night Court" from 1985 to 1992, and CBS sitcom "Hearts Afire" from 1992 to 1995.

Markie Post’s father, Richard F. Post, was a scientist, and her mother, Marylee Post, was a poet. She, along with her siblings, grew up at Stanford and Walnut Creek. Post was a cheerleader at Las Tomas High School.

Before making her acting debut, Post was a part of many game shows like "The Match Game-Hollywood Squares Hour," "The (New) $25,000 Pyramid," and more.

She is well-known for playing the role of Cameron Diaz’s mother in "There’s Something About Mary" in 1998. She voiced the character, June Darby, in an animated TV series called "Transformers: Prime" and appeared as a recurring character in the first four seasons of "Chicago P.D."

Markie Post won the CableACE Award in 1994. She was nominated for the TV Land Award in 2007 and the Behind the Voice Actors Award in 2013.

