How did Trevor Moore die? Tributes pour in as comedian and "The Whitest Kids U Know" co-founder suddenly passes away at 41

Comedian, actor, and producer Trevor Moore recently passed away on August 6 at 41. His manager confirmed his death and gave a statement on behalf of the family. Moore’s wife, Aimee Carlson, said,

“We are devastated by the loss of my husband, best friend and the father of our son. He was known as a writer and comedian to millions, and yet to us he was simply the center of our whole world.”

Carlson added that she is unsure how things will pan out without him but is thankful for the memories. She thanked everyone for their love and support and has requested privacy from the public for now. Tributes started to flood Twitter as soon as the news broke. Here are a few reactions.

The co-founders of The Whitest Kids U Know, Zach Cregger and Sam Brown, said that Trevor Moore was their best friend.

Zach and Sam asked for privacy and strength for his family and hopes that his friends, fellow artists, and fans will not focus on his death but would remember the moments of laughter he gave them.

Trevor Moore's cause of death remains under speculation

After his passing was confirmed, fans were left confused about how the comedian died. He became a well-known face over the years and appeared on many shows. As a result, he has a strong fan following.

For now, it is only known that he died due to an accident on August 6. Details relating to the accident have not yet been revealed. As mentioned earlier, the popular artist’s family has asked for privacy, and everything will be revealed once they get back to normal.

The 41-year-old was a comedian, actor, writer, director, producer, and musician and a founding member of the comedy troupe The Whitest Kids U’ Know with Sam Brown and Zach Cregger. The troupe had its own sketch comedy series that ran on IFC for five seasons.

Trevor Moore has been a part of the entertainment industry since the 1990s. His first show, The Trevor Moore Show, ran from 1997 to 1998 on public-access television in Charlottesville, Virginia.

He was the host of The Trevor Moore Quarantine Show on YouTube during the COVID-19. It involved a sketch of him and his dog, along with a recorded live stream session with old The Whitest Kids U’Know cast members discussing different topics.

