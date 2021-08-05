Who is Mike Richards? All about the new host of Jeopardy, set to replace Alex Trebek permanently

Fans of Jeopardy! will be happy to know that the show’s executive producer Mike Richards has finalized a deal to fill the place of the late Alex Trebek as the host.

Following Trebek’s death in 2020, Sony tried its best to find a perfect replacement. Mike Richards has managed to impress Sony Pictures by showcasing the skills needed to be a host.

A Sony Pictures spokesman said that discussions have been going on with many potential candidates. However, he has not confirmed anything on Mike’s status.

A source revealed that there was no confirmation if either side would close a deal and that other candidates would remain in the mix. However, Mike is in the lead. When asked about Trebek, Mike said,

“He was everything you could hope for and more. He was an idol of mine, and I will work every day to try to live up to the example he set.”

Who is Mike Richards?

Born on July 5, 1975 as Michael G. Richards, he is a television producer. He was the host of Beauty and the Geek and has been a producer of many game shows.

He was the executive producer of American television game shows The Price Is Right and Let’s Make a Deal. Mike Richards was the host of GSN’s 2012 revival of The Pyramid and the 2016-17 version of Divided.

He joined Sony Pictures Television in 2019 and was assigned as a co-executive producer along with Jimmy Kimmel for Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? Jimmy Kimmel was also the host of the show. He succeeded Harry Friedman as executive producer of Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy! for the 2020-21 season.

After Alex Trebek passed away in 2020, Mike Richards was brought in as a temporary guest host of Jeopardy! for two weeks. The first episode aired on February 22, 2021. As mentioned earlier, the 46-year-old has entered advanced negotiations to become a permanent host of the show.

