Who is David Faber? All about Jeopardy!’s new guest host

David Faber made his debut as the new host of Jeopardy! on August 2nd. He has been a competitor on an all-star version of the show and will take to the stage, followed by Joe Buck.

At this point, the show will reportedly announce a new and permanent host to fill the place left empty after Alex Trebek passed away in 2020.

Like previous guest hosts, David Faber has been a part of Jeopardy! He competed in the 2012 celebrity edition of the show’s Power Players tournament. He defeated Fox News’ Dana Perino and basketball star Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and took home the prize money of $50,000.

In an interview on Jeopardy!’s YouTube channel, he said:

“I wanted to establish a rhythm, and I wanted to be good for the contestants. I feel like they show up here, and this is an awfully important day for them, and I didn’t want to disappoint them.”

Starting this week, award-winning journalist, best-selling author, former Celebrity @Jeopardy! Champion, and co-anchor of CNBC’s Squawk on the Street, David Faber steps in to guest host Jeopardy! pic.twitter.com/Bo4Orops6n — KOMO News (@komonews) August 2, 2021

David Faber also praised Alex Trebek but did not spend much time with him when he was a part of the show. He did say that Trebek was still a profound influence.

Following his debut as host, the 57-year-old was slammed by the show’s fans, who said they have no idea who he is.

Who is David Faber?

Born on March 10th, 1964, as David H Faber, he is a financial journalist and market news analyst for the TV cable network CNBC. The New York native is the co-host of CNBC’s morning show, Squawk on the Street.

He joined CNBC in 1993 and has been called “The Brain” by CNBC co-workers. Faber has hosted many documentaries on corporations like Wal-Mart and eBay. He received a Peabody Award and Alfred I. DuPont-Columbia University Award for Broadcast Journalism.

The media personality also earned the Gerald Loeb Award in 2010 for Television Enterprise business journalism for “House of Cards.”

David Faber has been the host of CNBC’s monthly program, Business Nation, since January 24th, 2007. Apart from hosting, he has been an author and written three books: The Faber Report in 2002, And Then the Roof Caved In in 2009, and House of Cards: The Origins of the Collapse in 2010.

David Faber is Jewish and grew up in Queens, New York. He tied the knot with business journalist and television producer Jenny Harris in 2000.

Also read: Hometown Cha Cha Cha: Release date, cast, plot, stills, teasers, and everything to know about Kim Seon-ho, Shin Min-ah’s K-drama

Help Sportskeeda improve its coverage of pop-culture news. Take the 3-minute survey now.

Edited by Ravi Iyer