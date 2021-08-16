How did Dilys Watling die? Tributes pour in as "Coronation Street" star passes away at 78 

English actress Dilys Watling passed away on August 10 in Clapham, South London, following a long illness. She was 78 years old at the time of her death.

Dilys’ brother, Giles Watling expressed grief over his sister's passing, who was also the eldest among the five siblings. He added that in her last few days, she recounted stories of her life that they thought she might have forgotten. Tributes poured in on Twitter following the news of her death.

Watling was well-known for her appearance on "The Two Ronnies" and played the role of Merle Baker on "Coronation Street" in 1966. She is survived by her son, Ion, whom she shares with former partner and "Line of Duty" actor Owen Teale.

Dilys Watling is also popular for her roles in The Morecambe & Wise Show, Minder (1994) and The Bill (1991).

Dilys Watling’s cause of death explored

Actress Dilys Watling. (Image via Twitter/Daily_Express)

A prolonged illness has been cited as the cause of her death with more details yet to be revealed.

Born on 5 May 1943 as Dilys Rhys Jones, she was a popular actress known for her roles on British television like Coronation Street, The Benny Hill Show, and The Two Ronnies.

Dilys Watling was born to actors Ion Rhys Jones and Patricia Hicks. Her father was killed in World War II following which Patricia married actor Jack Watling. Watling attended St Mary’s Convent School in Woodford, Essex, and acted in the repertory theatre and at the Bristol Old Vic.

After her Broadway debut in Georgy in 1970, she was nominated for a Tony Award for Best Leading Actress in a Musical.

The actress appeared in the 1964 musical "Pickwick" and in the 1980 London cast of "Sweeney Todd in the West End."

Watling has four half-siblings including actor Deborah Patricia Watling and British Conservative Party politician Giles Francis Watling. She had been married twice: her first union was with Bruce Anderson, which ended in divorce. After a relationship with actor Christopher Matthews, Watling later married Owen Teale.

