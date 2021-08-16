Who was Louie Knuxx? All about the New Zealand Hip-Hop star as he passes away at 42

New Zealand hip-hop artist Louie Knuxx, also known as Todd Williams, passed away on August 13 following a heart attack in Melbourne. He was 42 years old at the time of his death. His family said that he was running on his treadmill when he died.

The popular artist’s fans and other celebrities expressed their grief on social media:

Can’t process this news. Can’t believe it. Thanks for having me at your house in NP when I was an annoying 18 year old. You had a challenging start and dedicated your life to helping others. You touched many lives. Forever my hero. Rest In Peace Louie Knuxx. — Mike Hall (@legalmoney) August 13, 2021

Really sad to hear about Louie Knuxx. He was a great guy and did great things for people. What a loss to his community and to music. — Sam[uel] Smith (@sgowsmith1988) August 13, 2021

RIP Louie Knuxx. When I was 17 he told me to find something worth dying for then try my hardest to live for it. An often overlooked staple of NZ Hip Hop. — 'VoidHeart' JT Hollow (@jt_hollow) August 13, 2021

Thank you for the friendship, love and the humorous talks Todd. You will be missed. #LouieKnuxx #BWW pic.twitter.com/QACbeS0s2C — SapeluGod⚔ (@ThaMovement01) August 13, 2021

World won't be the same without Louie Knuxx in it. I have a lot of memories of Todd from the early 2000s and they're all crazy. Thank you bro. An amazing human being. Moe mai rā e hoa ❤️ — Che Kamikaze (@CheKamikaze) August 13, 2021

We are very saddened to hear of the passing of Louie Knuxx. So many people in the New Zealand music community are reeling from the news, and our thoughts are with his family and friends. https://t.co/oUZgnIcBCS — AudioCulture (@AudioCultureNZ) August 14, 2021

I didn't know Louie Knuxx, but I feel a duty to pay my respects to those who went before me in NZ Hiphop. Especially someone who was clearly loved and adored by many, and whose loss has left my entire community in grief. Travel well and R.I.P. Arohanui to everyone hurting today. — Mazbou Q (@mazbouq) August 13, 2021

RIP Louie Knuxx, maybe my fav rapper ever. A profound influence on my whole person. I feel like I really grew with him as my idol. — bilby 🌼 EVA EP OUT NOW (@blinkytrill) August 13, 2021

One of the most genuine people I’ve ever met. Kind, knowledgeable and always willing to help and give back. You will be missed Todd - Louie Knuxx forever 🙏🏾 — Times New Roadman (@macmajor__) August 13, 2021

Louie Knuxx’s close friend, writer, and artist Dominic Hoey said that his death was more tragic because he recently fell in love and was financially strong for the first time in his life. According to Hoey:

“The way he was with the kids was something else. It wouldn’t matter if one of the kids was really into crime or considered high-risk or if someone was really sensitive and wasn’t talking; it didn’t matter; he would make them feel so safe.”

Hoey added that he and the ones close to Louie Knuxx might commemorate him with a tattoo of a duck, an animal that was Knuxx’s favorite.

Who was Louie Knuxx?

Hip-hop artist Louie Knuxx. (Image via Twitter/nzherald)

Louie Knuxx started his music career with the New Plymouth hip-hop outfit Dirtbag District. He then moved on to record label Breakin Wreckwordz and formed part of the Young, Gifted, and Broke artist collective.

Apart from being successful in music, he even supported young people experiencing hardship in New Zealand and Australia. He started to work with young people after being encouraged by his friend Dominic Hoey though he was reluctant at first.

Knuxx returned to his home Taranaki in 2016. He took the role of a youth worker at the youth facility where he spent his days as a teenager.

In an interview with Stuff, he said that he intended to run a residential programme for young people. He did that three years ago after coming to Melbourne. Knuxx worked with his brother Matt Williams to facilitate a youth support organization, the Chin Up Project, that uses music and mentoring as a means to empower people.

Following the death of Knuxx, a fundraiser was set up on Givealittle on August 15 to help with the cost of transporting his body back to New Zealand and cover the costs of his funeral. The page raised almost $20,000 in two hours.

Also read: Nevertheless, Episode 9: Jae-eon wants to date Na-bi now, but will she really choose him over Potato Guy after all the red flags?

Help Sportskeeda improve its coverage of pop-culture news. Take the 3-minute survey now.

Edited by Shaheen Banu