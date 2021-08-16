Who is Ernie Sigley's wife? All about his family as he passes away at 82 due to Alzheimer's

Ernie Sigley passed away on August 15 following a battle with Alzheimer's. He was 82 years old at the time of his death.
The star was one of Australia's most beloved people and a multi-dimensional entertainer. Ernie Sigley is survived by his wife Glenys O'Brien and their four children — Matthew, Guy, David, and Emma. The public and other celebrities expressed the loss they felt after his death.
His family confirmed the popular entertainer's death. He had been battling cancer for the last five years and was in residential care at the time of his passing.
Apart from Ernie, there have been other celebrities who passed away this year. This includes popular names like Aussie actor Dieter Brummer, British actor Mark Eden, country singer Misty Morgan, and actress Tanya Roberts.
Who is Ernie Sigley's wife?
The well-known Australian host was married to Glenys O'Brien, a former television personality. She is renowned for her appearances in films like The Horror of Frankenstein, Thirst, and Homicide.
Glenys became well-known for being the third wife of the television and radio star. Her age is currently unknown, but as mentioned, they shared four children.
The stars were residents of the eastern suburbs of Melbourne, and her son Matthew was a member of the Australian indie pop-rock band, The Earthmen, and played keyboards for Australian bands The Fauves and Drop City. He is now a member of The Lovetones.
The names of O'Brien's parents are currently unknown, and she started her career as a model.
Born in Footscray, Melbourne, Ernie Sigley started his career in 1952 as a turntable operator at Danny Webb's breakfast program at radio station 3DB. He made his television debut in 1957 as Teenage Mailbag's host on HSV-7.
He was a Gold Logie winning host, radio presenter, and singer. Sigley was mainly known as a "little Aussie battler" with a larrikin sense of humor.
Also read: Drake and Amari Bailey's mom, Johanna Leia, dating rumors intensify as rapper gifts her son a custom diamond chain
Help Sportskeeda improve its coverage of pop-culture news. Take the 3-minute survey now.