Who is Ernie Sigley's wife? All about his family as he passes away at 82 due to Alzheimer's

Ernie Sigley passed away on August 15 following a battle with Alzheimer's. He was 82 years old at the time of his death.

The star was one of Australia's most beloved people and a multi-dimensional entertainer. Ernie Sigley is survived by his wife Glenys O'Brien and their four children — Matthew, Guy, David, and Emma. The public and other celebrities expressed the loss they felt after his death.

A very sad way to start the week. Entertainment legend Ernie Sigley has passed away at the age of 82.



“It was an extraordinary career. He was great company, a very unique Aussie talent.”



- @mrpford

Very saddened to wake up to the news of Ernie Sigley’s passing.



I produced Ernie’s program on @3AW693 when I was 21-years-old to when he retired in 2008.



I produced Ernie's program on @3AW693 when I was 21-years-old to when he retired in 2008.

Ern was the funniest, cheekiest person I've worked with. A great interviewer. He had a great impact on me as a kid producer.

Ernie Sigley was an unbelievably warm and generous person. I loved every moment I spent with him. He took an interest in me when I first started at 3AW and made me feel like I belonged. I’ve never forgotten that.



My thoughts are with the entire Sigley family. He’ll be missed. pic.twitter.com/KqTUIcxPPH — Luca Gonano (@luca_gonano) August 15, 2021

The record shows he took the blows. Ernie did it his way.

The record shows he took the blows. Ernie did it his way.

RIP #ErnieSigley 1938-2021

Sad news to wake up to the death of Ernie Sigley. He had a million stories and knew everyone. He could be funny warm lovable stubborn and cantankerous all at the same time. Ernie was Melbourne. In 1974 he was bigger than big . A sad day — Tony Tardio (@tonytardio) August 15, 2021

One of the saddest stories about Ernie's decline was many years ago when Denise Drysdale visited him. He said: "You look like a girl I used to work with".



So sad.@mrpford https://t.co/HcltklTLbT — TheRoadknight (@RoadknightThe) August 16, 2021

It is very sad to hear that well loved broadcaster and Gold Logie winner Ernie Sigley has passed away surrounded by his family, after battling Alzheimer's disease. It seems like TV partner Ding Dong aka Denise Drysdale was always by his side. 🍃🥀🍂 #ErnieSigley

In loving memory of Ernie Sigley (1938-2021) 😢😢 #RIP

Saddened to hear of the passing of Ernie Sigley one of the giants of Aussie TV from the days of Adelaide Tonight onwards. Many wonderful memories. Thanks Ernie. #erniesigley

Sad news with the passing of a lovely man and Australian TV icon in Ernie Sigley. Enjoyed a great day with Ern and Glenys at Caulfield races before his health deteriorated. 21 Logies and a Gold, what a legend. RIP Ern. — Peter Le Grand (@legrandracing) August 15, 2021

His family confirmed the popular entertainer's death. He had been battling cancer for the last five years and was in residential care at the time of his passing.

Apart from Ernie, there have been other celebrities who passed away this year. This includes popular names like Aussie actor Dieter Brummer, British actor Mark Eden, country singer Misty Morgan, and actress Tanya Roberts.

Who is Ernie Sigley's wife?

Host, radio presenter, and singer Ernie Sigley (Image via HushHush_biz/Twitter)

The well-known Australian host was married to Glenys O'Brien, a former television personality. She is renowned for her appearances in films like The Horror of Frankenstein, Thirst, and Homicide.

Glenys became well-known for being the third wife of the television and radio star. Her age is currently unknown, but as mentioned, they shared four children.

The stars were residents of the eastern suburbs of Melbourne, and her son Matthew was a member of the Australian indie pop-rock band, The Earthmen, and played keyboards for Australian bands The Fauves and Drop City. He is now a member of The Lovetones.

The names of O'Brien's parents are currently unknown, and she started her career as a model.

Born in Footscray, Melbourne, Ernie Sigley started his career in 1952 as a turntable operator at Danny Webb's breakfast program at radio station 3DB. He made his television debut in 1957 as Teenage Mailbag's host on HSV-7.

He was a Gold Logie winning host, radio presenter, and singer. Sigley was mainly known as a "little Aussie battler" with a larrikin sense of humor.

