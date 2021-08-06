Who is Grace Gummer? All about Meryl Streep's daughter as she is set to tie the knot with Mark Ronson 

British-American DJ Mark Ronson will soon tie the knot with Grace Gummer in New York this weekend. According to sources, they were supposed to celebrate the occasion on a grand scale, but only close friends and family will now be a part of the event because of the quick spread of the delta variant of covid-19.

Page Six reported two months ago that Ronson and Gummer got engaged after dating for one year. The news was confirmed after pictures of Gummer wearing a large diamond ring, reportedly worth around $100,000, went viral. Ronson confirmed his engagement to Gummer on his podcast the following month.

Are they getting married in Greece/Is Meryl going to sing, these are the only questions that matter about this wedding https://t.co/xq5zWAik1M — Blake Montgomery (@blakersdozen) August 5, 2021

Mark Ronson was previously married to French actress Josephine de La Baume from 2011 to 2018. Before that, he was engaged to actress Rashida Jones from 2003 to 2004.

Grace Gummer was previously married to musician Tay Strathairn. They separated after 42 days in 2019, and the divorce was finalized in 2020.

Who is Grace Gummer?

Actress Grace Gummer (Image via Super Stars Bio)

Grace Gummer, born on May 9, 1986, as Grace Jane Gummer, has been a recipient of the Theatre World Award for her Broadway debut in the 2011 revival of Arcadia.

She has played recurring and regular roles in television shows like The Newsroom, American Horror Story: Freak Show, Extant, and Mr. Robot. Her mother is iconic actress Meryl Streep, and her father, Don Gummer, is a sculptor. She was raised in Los Angeles and Connecticut.

Grace Gummer can speak English and Italian and is a resident of Los Angeles. She made her debut in The House of the Spirits, released in 1993. She was then seen on the TeenNick show Gigantic from 2010 to 2011. Gummer appeared in four films in 2010.

The Meskada starrer made her Broadway debut in 2011. The 35-year-old also played the role of Katie Rand on the NBC television series Smash in 2012.

Gummer co-starred opposite Daniel Radcliffe in the action-thriller Beast of Burden. She also appeared in four episodes of The Hot Zone on National Geographic.

