Who is Randy Paragary's wife? All about the Sacramento restauranteur as he passes away at 74

Sacramento businessman Randy Paragary recently passed away on August 13 at 74 after being diagnosed with cancer. His restaurants in Sacramento and other cities have won many awards and accolades over time.

Randy Paragary has been a pioneer of the local nightlife scene since 1969. After opening the ParaPow Palace, he opened several other restaurants in the city. He recently unveiled the Fort Sutter Hotel.

After news of Paragary's passing became public, tributes poured in on Twitter. Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg called him one of the greatest Sacramentans in a tweet. Here are a few other reactions from Twitter:

This breaks my heart. RIP Randy Paragaryhttps://t.co/l1fXgfS4sC — Marcos Breton (@MarcosBreton) August 14, 2021

Randy Paragary, one of the greatest Sacramentans of all time. He helped put Sacramento on the culinary map and relentlessly, bullishly invested in its future. He will be sorely missed but his legacy is imprinted on our community.https://t.co/Yx91RlgF4o pic.twitter.com/nRp494hzgC — @mayor_Steinberg (@Mayor_Steinberg) August 14, 2021

The true greats make everyone around them better. Randy Paragary’s influence is felt across Sacramento; not only because of his restaurants, but the dozens of chefs and restaurateurs that he mentored who have shaped our city. RIP. (1/3) — Kevin Johnson (@KJ_MayorJohnson) August 15, 2021

Sacramento has lost a pioneering restauranteur and champion of the community. Randy Paragary, you will be dearly missed. pic.twitter.com/38LKhLolVB — @CalRestaurants (@CalRestaurants) August 15, 2021

Our hearts go out to the Paragary family. Thank you Randy for being an innovator and creating an outstanding pathway for all of us in the industry.

We will all do our best to carry on the Sacramento Food legacy. #❤️

.#anotherGREAToneGONEtoosoon #innovator #beingUNIQUE pic.twitter.com/5fgX2ORQcR — Binchoyaki Izakaya (@BINCHOYAKI) August 14, 2021

Randy Paragary believed in #Sacramento and put so much of himself into making our region a great place to live. We will greatly miss him and his vision. https://t.co/npdhb0cmBK — Dr. Richard Pan 🇺🇸 (@DrPanMD) August 14, 2021

Ah man, this one hurts. Lucky for me I just spoke to him a couple weeks ago… and he gave me such encouragement, like he always does. No one loved @TheCityofSac more. We are so fortunate that he chose to make this his home.

God speed my lovely friend. 💔https://t.co/KmyWsFshE9 — Angelique Ashby (@AngeliqueAshby) August 14, 2021

Sacramento has lost a true innovator with the passing of my dear friend Randy Paragary. He had an unwavering belief in Sacramento – and that passion was reflected in his restaurants. My prayers are with the Paragary family during this difficult time. Randy will truly be missed. https://t.co/XhONBurpnP — Rep. Doris Matsui (@DorisMatsui) August 14, 2021

We were saddened to hear of the passing of restaurateur Randy Paragary this morning. Learn more about this true hospitality pioneer (who opened his first Sacramento bar in 1969 at age 23) in our 2015 profile by @anitachabria --> https://t.co/k82i4giLv5 pic.twitter.com/xNLLj9EZIC — Sactown Magazine (@SactownMagazine) August 14, 2021

Randy Paragary, owner of Cafe Bernardo, Paragary's Midtown, and Centro Cocina Mexicana, passed away on Saturday after a short bout with cancer. Paragary, 74, had been in the restaurant game in Sacramento for more than 50 years 😢🙏 pic.twitter.com/YYfLMJfdra — theresa (boe tweep) (@theresaschlarb) August 14, 2021

The Midtown Association even paid tribute to Paragary, calling him "an incredible force behind midtown Sacramento's vibrancy." Councilwoman Ashby spoke with Paragary a few weeks ago and designated him as the founder of Sacramento’s Sutter District, given his latest accomplishment - the Fort Sutter Hotel.

Who is Randy Paragary’s wife?

Restauranteur Randy Paragary. (Image via Twitter/jkdanu)

The Paragary Restaurant Group includes Randy Paragary’s wife, Stacy Paragary, and business partner, Kurt Spataro. According to the organization, Stacy made Randy's ideas come to life while Kurt kept things focused. Stacy mentioned that establishing and operating a group of diverse restaurants is a tough job that requires a lot of work.

Stacy is from Oregon and moved to Sacramento after graduating from the University of Oregon. She and her late husband, Randy Paragary, and their son, are residents of Sacramento, California.

Stacy Paragary’s love for architecture can be seen in the design of the restaurants. Since design has been her passion, Stacy suggested hiring interior and architectural designers to experiment with different concepts and finesse the couple's ideas. She prefers designs that are visually stimulating and functional.

Stacy co-manages the Paragary Restaurant Group's daily operations. She said that her husband taught her a lot about business.

