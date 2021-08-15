Who is Randy Paragary's wife? All about the Sacramento restauranteur as he passes away at 74

Sacramento businessman Randy Paragary recently passed away on August 13 at 74 after being diagnosed with cancer. His restaurants in Sacramento and other cities have won many awards and accolades over time.
Randy Paragary has been a pioneer of the local nightlife scene since 1969. After opening the ParaPow Palace, he opened several other restaurants in the city. He recently unveiled the Fort Sutter Hotel.
After news of Paragary's passing became public, tributes poured in on Twitter. Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg called him one of the greatest Sacramentans in a tweet. Here are a few other reactions from Twitter:
The Midtown Association even paid tribute to Paragary, calling him "an incredible force behind midtown Sacramento's vibrancy." Councilwoman Ashby spoke with Paragary a few weeks ago and designated him as the founder of Sacramento’s Sutter District, given his latest accomplishment - the Fort Sutter Hotel.
Who is Randy Paragary’s wife?
The Paragary Restaurant Group includes Randy Paragary’s wife, Stacy Paragary, and business partner, Kurt Spataro. According to the organization, Stacy made Randy's ideas come to life while Kurt kept things focused. Stacy mentioned that establishing and operating a group of diverse restaurants is a tough job that requires a lot of work.
Stacy is from Oregon and moved to Sacramento after graduating from the University of Oregon. She and her late husband, Randy Paragary, and their son, are residents of Sacramento, California.
Stacy Paragary’s love for architecture can be seen in the design of the restaurants. Since design has been her passion, Stacy suggested hiring interior and architectural designers to experiment with different concepts and finesse the couple's ideas. She prefers designs that are visually stimulating and functional.
Stacy co-manages the Paragary Restaurant Group's daily operations. She said that her husband taught her a lot about business.
