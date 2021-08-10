Who is Ludacris' wife, Eudoxie Mbouguiengue? All about their marriage as they welcome second child together

American rapper and actor Ludacris is now a father of four daughters. He recently welcomed his second child with his wife Eudoxie Mbouguiengue. The actor shared the news through Instagram on August 9 that they welcomed another daughter, Chance, on July 28.

The Fast & Furious actor shared a few pictures of him and his wife holding the newborn. The caption reads:

“The Movie ‘Girls, Girls, Girls, Girls’ starring Chris Bridges, coming soon.. [laughing emojis] Chance Oyali Bridges. Born 7:57am 7/28/21 [hands joined emoji].”

Eudoxie even shared a few pictures along with one where their five-year-old daughter Cadence was kissing the newborn. The caption says that their daughter came two weeks earlier and they are blessed to have a beautiful angel named after her late grandmother.

Ludacris announced in May that he and Eudoxie were expecting their second daughter. He shared the news through a birthday post for his wife. Eudoxie showed off her baby bump in the pictures and posed in front of a table filled with flower arrangements. Fans and celebrity friends offered their best wishes to the couple.

Ludacris and Eudoxie Mbouguiengue relationship timeline explored

Christopher Brian Bridges has been married to Eudoxie Mbouguiengue since 2014 and she is a Gabonese model. Apart from modeling, she is an entrepreneur and founder of the Untouched Angels charity. She wrote a book titled Unspoken Angel: My Story Through Her Eyes in 2016.

The couple met for the first time on Ludaday. It is a weekend tradition that brings families and celebrities together. Ludacris accepted that he had been cheating on Eudoxie, but they fixed everything and continued to grow their family.

The Hustle & Flow actor proposed to Eudoxie in a romantic manner inside a private plane. He is the father of four daughters. The 43-year-old’s first daughter, Karma Bridges, was born in 2001 from a relationship with an attorney from Atlanta. He shares his second daughter, Cai Bella Bridges, with his longtime friend, Tamika Fuller. She was born in 2013.

He got engaged and married to Eudoxie Mbouguiengue in 2014 and they welcomed a daughter, Cadence Gaelle Bridges, in 2015. The couple recently welcomed another daughter on July 28.

