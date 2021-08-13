Who was Tarcisio Meira? Brazilian star passes away due to COVID, survived by his wife Gloria Menezes and son Tarcisio Filho

Tarcisio Meira is no more, having passed away on August 12 at 85. The Brazilian actor had been hospitalized since August 6 at Albert Einstein Hospital in Rio de Janeiro after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

His wife and actress Gloria Menezes contracted the virus with mild symptoms and was being treated in the same hospital.

Tarcisio Meira was a part of the film industry for almost 60 years. He and Gloria received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in March in Porto Feliz city. However, vaccines are considered not to be completely effective.

Who is Tarcisio Meira?

Tarcísio Meira and his wife Gloria Menzenes (Image via Tarcisio Meira/Instagram)

Also known as Tarcisio Magalhaes Sobrinho, he is a famous Brazilian actor. Born on October 5, 1935, Meira was the first actor to work for the well-known Brazilian channel Globo.

He was a descendant of the Portuguese landowning family de Magalhaes that lived in Brazil since the early 18th century. Tarcisio Meira aimed to become a diplomat but decided to take up acting after being rejected by the Rio Branco Institute. He then chose to adopt his mother's maiden name, Meira, as his stage name.

Tarcisio Meira appeared on the theater stage in 1957 and did his first television role in telenovela "Maria Antonieta" in 1961. He first appeared in a feature film, "Casinha Pequeinna," in 1963 and played the leading role in Brazil's first daily broadcast telenovela, "2-5499 Ocupado." The star met Gloria Menezes on the set of this show, and they started dating.

They tied the knot in 1962 and have a son, Tarcisio Filho, who is also an actor.

Tarcisio Meira and his wife were signed by television network Rede Globo in 1968 as permanent cast members for telenovelas. Their first novella, "Sangue e Areia," was produced by Rede Globo. It was based on Vicente Blasco Ibanez's novel "Blood and Sand" and was a huge success.

Tarcisio and Gloria were then frequently cast as married couples and lovers. He started appearing in most feature films and television miniseries in the 1980s and kept working in telenovelas and stage at the same time.

Gloria is currently a well-known actress and made her debut in TV Tupi in 1959. On the other hand, Tarcísio Filho is a popular actor and has appeared in many films since 1980. He is currently married to publicist Mocita Fagundes.

