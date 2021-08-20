Who is Britney Theriot? All about Russell Crowe's 30-year-old girlfriend 

Russell Crowe was spotted with his girlfriend and former actress Britney Theriot on July 31 in Sydney. The couple was seen packing on the PDA courtside after a game of tennis. Crowe could not keep his hands off Theriot as they worked up a sweat during the Covid lockdown.

The Gladiator actor wore a sporty outfit that included a black T-shirt, matching shorts, and sneakers. Theriot wore a black tennis dress which highlighted her trim pins and completed her look with a Nike jacket and South Sydney Rabbitohs cap.

Russell Crowe and girlfriend Britney Theriot hit the tennis court in Sydney https://t.co/hzLltWWFwm — World News (@worldnewstweet_) March 27, 2021

After exercising for an hour, the couple roamed around the court and went for a cheeky cuddle. Russell Crowe then went outside to smoke a cigarette and was sitting on a milk crate. He was scrolling his iPhone while drinking coffee and smoking.

Crowe and Theriot confirmed their relationship in November 2020. The 57-year-old is believed to have met Theriot on the set of his film, Broken City. The couple has not publicly confirmed their romance but has been photographed together on many occasions. The Man of Steel actor is currently busy directing a thriller titled Poker Face.

Who is Russell Crowe’s girlfriend?

Actor, director, musician, and singer Russell Crowe (Image via WallpaperAccess)

Actress turned real estate agent Britney Theriot is Russell Crowe’s girlfriend. According to the Daily Mail, she is the spitting image of Crowe’s ex-wife Danielle Spencer.

Theriot’s IMDb page mentions Broken City as the film where she acted and Crowe's last movie, Unhinged. Reports say that she has an Instagram account under the handle @britriot and a Facebook account. Both the accounts are set to private, and only the people she follows back can see and react to the posts.

The 30-year-old was born and raised in New Orleans, Louisiana. She started working at Louisiana real estate company Mirambell Realty in 2017.

Russell Crowe and Britney Theriot’s relationship has received a mixed response from the public on social media. However, the couple is spending some good moments with each other.

