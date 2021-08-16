Who is Sebastian Stan's girlfriend, Alejandra Onieva? All about their relationship as couple make a splash in Ibiza

Sebastian Stan and girlfriend Alejandra Onieva were recently seen enjoying the beaches of Ibiza, Spain, over the weekend on the actor’s 39th birthday. After lunch with friends at Casa Jondal on August 14, the couple was spotted clicking selfies on the beach.

In one of the pictures, the Marvel star wrapped his arms around Alejandra and kissed her cheek. The Spanish actress was seen in a pair of swim trunks.

In another picture, she was wearing a one-shoulder black shirt and blue, patterned pants and made a silly frown as she took a photo.

The Captain America star was seen chilling in the ocean as he slicked his hair back and laughed. They were joined by friend Jon Kortajarena, spotted in the dock with Stan and Onieva.

One picture showed Jon playfully grabbing Alejandra before she took a tumble. She managed to save her glass of wine for most of the photos, but it looks like she and Jon eventually rolled off the pier into the water.

It is unknown when Sebastian Stan and Alejandra Onieva started dating, but they were first linked in 2020, confirming their relationship in 2021.

Who is Alejandra Onieva?

Alejandra Onieva and Jon Kortajarena (Image via ale_onieva/Instagram)

The 29-year-old is well-known for her appearance as Soledad Castro Montenegro in the long-running telenovela El Secreto de Puente Viejo and in the Spanish Netflix original series Alta Mar.

Born on June 1, 1992, she studied at the schools of interpretation Interactive Study and Fourth Wall. She studied advertising, public relations, and fashion but later left the university when chosen to play the primary role in El Secreto de Puente Viejo.

Alejandra Onieva participated in the play Mezclando Colores and joined the cast of the planned Antena 3 series La Sonrisa de las Mariposas in 2015. She was a part of the Telecinco series, Ella es tu padre, in 2017.

The star and Jon Kortajarena played the lead roles in the first season of the Spanish Netflix original series Alta Mar, which premiered in May 2019.

The Madrid native was first spotted holding hands with Sebastian Stan in Ibiza, Spain, in 2020. The actress even shared a photo on Instagram where the pair were on a jet ski.

