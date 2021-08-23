Why was Drakeo the Ruler arrested? Charges explained as rapper is pulled over during Instagram live

Darrell "Drakeo the Ruler" Caldwell was arrested on August 22 after his Uber driver was pulled over for reportedly having tinted windows, and he recorded the interaction live on Instagram.

Details related to his arrest are not currently available properly. Jeff Weiss states that the LAPD pulled over the vehicle carrying the rapper and his toddler son at 11 am, alleging that the incident was the culmination of authorities monitoring his every move.

Drakeo The Ruler was arrested on IG Live. It is being reported that the Uber driver was pulled over for having tinted windows and Drakeo was somehow arrested in the process with his son in the car. More details to come. pic.twitter.com/QHyxBmG0rF — RapClerk (@RapClerk) August 22, 2021

In November 2020, Drakeo made a plea deal and was released after being in prison for three years. He was acquitted of murder and attempted murder charges.

However, the district attorney refilled the charges of criminal gang conspiracy and shooting from a motor vehicle that sent him back to prison while he awaited a new trial.

In an interview with Complex three weeks after his release, the singer discussed a remark where he felt targeted for being a black man who became successful while previously being in poverty and if that reality changes the way he works in his day-to-day life.

Free Drakeo trends online as fans demand the release of rapper

Drakeo the Ruler with Ralfy the Plug (Image via drakeotheruler/Instagram)

Drakeo the Ruler was recently arrested, and the event was captured live on Instagram. The arrest has caught the attention of many people, and the public has reacted to the same.

As heard in the video, the officers asked Drakeo to come out of the vehicle and said:

"We are going to ask you one more time to step out, and if you say no, then we got to do what we got to do."

The officer then said that the singer would be taken to jail if he didn't comply with the law. Drakeo also kept asking them about what had been going on. The police then arrested him while he came out of his car, and the video suggests that his son was with him when this happened.

As the video went viral, the hashtag "Free Drakeo" became popular when people searched for Drakeo.

THIS is why we say ACAB and fuck “blue lives”. America, the free country, where you can get arrested for being a passenger in an Uber. Free Drakeo https://t.co/eGExeilM3f — 😶‍🌫️ (@NotThuhnuj) August 22, 2021

Drakeo The Ruler arrested on IG live earlier today after his Uber driver got pulled over for tinted windows.👀



FREE DRAKEO!🔓 pic.twitter.com/SdUwEes35y — Hip Hop Ties (@HipHopTiesMedia) August 22, 2021

Free Drakeo — Otto Von Biz Markie (@Passionweiss) August 22, 2021

He got arrested because the UBER he was in with his kid had tinted windows



How does this make any sense? How is this not a set up?



FREE DRAKEO https://t.co/4FnE6FpF9R — Flavortown Papí (@FLAVORTOWNCEO) August 22, 2021

I got pulled over for “illegal tint” and the office started writing my ticket, I asked him how he knew the tints were illegal and he said he knew what he was talking about.



1 supervisor with a tint reader later and they determined my tint was legal and let me go.



Free Drakeo — FREE RIO (@BloodyMargiela) August 22, 2021

THIS IS INSANE FREE DRAKEO https://t.co/wgnWcbfBna — Jemal (@J_ALBA94) August 22, 2021

Drakeo had his son with him, too. Craziness.



Free Drakeo pic.twitter.com/kWvqKVvNHe — Jermaine (@JermaineWatkins) August 22, 2021

That video of Drakeo getting arrested is chilling. It completely ruined my day. Free Drakeo the Ruler! — Donald Morrison (@DonnyMorrison26) August 22, 2021

Free Drakeo the fast way! — dee. (@deloniegonzo) August 22, 2021

Free Drakeo man... how tf they gonna arrest him for being a passenger in a vehicle with tinted windows? I cant think of any way that would make sense. https://t.co/BUhiqc4icZ — 30% OFF GFUEL “NECCA” (@Necca) August 22, 2021

For now, it is unknown if Drakeo is still in jail. Since the arrest, there have been no further updates, and the musician's social media accounts are dormant.

For the uninformed, Drakeo the Ruler is a famous rapper and songwriter from Los Angeles, California. He is well-known for his unique flow, along with his oddly expressive and poetic word choices.

The Los Angeles Times also named him as the most original West Coast stylist in decades.

