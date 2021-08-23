What is Webbie's net worth? Rapper rushed out of building after reportedly suffering a seizure on stage 

Webster Gradney Jr., aka Webbie, had to be taken out of a club this weekend after he stumbled off stage. The scene was captured on video.

The well-known rapper was performing at the 213 Lux Lounge in Roanoke, VA, on August 20. However, at one point during his concert, he was looking ill and was then taken out of the building by his team. He looked well before all this and was performing to a huge crowd with no problems at all.

Webbie suffered a seizure during a performance last night. Prayers up 🙏 pic.twitter.com/uRSJfaYmxk — DatPiff (@DatPiff) August 22, 2021

In the video clip, Webbie is seen struggling to stay on his feet as he starts to leave the stage and reaches out for assistance. But before he could clear the doorway, he collapsed on the floor. The people surrounded him, and they started calling for help. But before that, they carried him up themselves and took him out of the building.

It is unknown what happened to the rapper. A few people have speculated that it might be some kind of seizure. According to the latest updates, Webbie’s representative said that he is doing better. He was checked by a doctor after the incident and was all good to leave the hospital.

Born on September 6, 1985, Webbie is a popular rapper from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Since 2003, he has been signed to the independent Trill Entertainment label and came onto the hip-hop scene in 2005 with Gimme That featuring Bun B.

According to wealthypersons.com, the 35-year-old’s net worth is around $4 million. He earned a lot of money after the success of his single Independent in 2008. The year 2011 proved to be lucky for the rapper as he earned a great fortune after his album Savage Life 3 became a huge hit.

Webbie has earned massive wealth from the release of his many hit singles and albums. He is currently living a lavish life.

The rapper’s mother passed away when he was nine years old, and his parental care was split between his father and grandmother. He wrote rhymes when he was five years old and became a big fan of hardcore rap artists like Master P, Eightball & MJG, the Geto Boys, UGK, and more.

