How many kids does Future have in 2021? Baby mama Brittni accuses rapper of bad-mouthing her in text messages to their son

Future recently found himself embroiled in fresh drama with one of his baby mamas, Brittni Mealy. She shared screenshots of a reported exchange between the American rapper and their son, Prince Wilburn.

Brittni shared the messages on her Instagram story and was so upset that she did not even censor Future’s phone number. However, fans are happy about the same.

According to the screenshots, Prince sent a crying emoji to Future, asking the latter to talk to his mother and ask her to buy him some new clothes. Future then replied said that his mother is a h*e.

However, fans are not convinced that it is the singer who sent the messages.

Future and the mother of his son, Brittni Mealy, continue with the war of words. 👀 pic.twitter.com/xyqC6HuQKL — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) August 11, 2021

Brittni shared one more screenshot of the name-calling text and added “Child Abuse” to another slide of the story. A few people said she deleted the post that had Future’s phone number and changed it to Dad1. The artist has not yet commented on this controversy.

Also, at Prince’s birthday party in December 2020, Brittni accused Future of saying “f**k him” while speaking about their son. But later, she praised his parenting.

Future and his kids

Future has quite a few children (Image via 1future/Twitter)

According to Capital Xtra, the 37-year-old is the father of eight children. He has never talked much about his private life, and even his kids are not seen much on social media. However, a few of them have accompanied him to red carpets and some significant events.

His first son, Jakobi Wilburn, was born in 2002 with Jessica Smith. He shares his oldest daughter, Londyn Wilburn, with India J. Londyn has been spotted with Future on the red carpet a couple of times and looks happy with her father.

Born in December 2012, Future’s third child is Prince. Brittni has shared only a few photos of him, and he looks pretty fashionable at a young age.

The Atlanta native’s fourth child is Future Zahir Wilburn with Ciara, and he was engaged to her before they separated. Ciara said that Future is a bit of a picky eater.

Future shares his fifth child, Hendrix Wilburn, with professional dancer Joie Chavis. He was born in December 2018 and has an older half-sister, Shai. Joie frequently shares pictures of her little family on Instagram. Detailed information is not available about the rapper’s sixth and seventh children, Kash Wilburn and Paris Wilburn.

His eighth child, Reign, was born in 2019 with Eliza Seraphin. Eliza announced her pregnancy in 2018 and was quiet about the fact that Future was the child’s father.

